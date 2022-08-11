Read full article on original website
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
27-Year-Old Quits Corporate Job, Builds Her Own Empire, Now Giving $25K in Funding to Black Entrepreneurs
Meet Mandy Bowman, the founder and CEO of the Official Black Wall Street (OBWS) app. In 2017, when she was 27, she quit her corporate job as a social media manager at Essence to start her own empire. Now, at just 32 years old, she is using her brand to give away $25,000 in grants to Black entrepreneurs.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Health and WELL-being for senior living operators
Over the past few months, I have had the pleasure of connecting directly with some of the most respected senior living owners, operators and designers from all across the country. From my seat as president and CEO of the International WELL Building Institute, an organization committed to transforming health and well-being with our people-first approach to buildings, organizations and communities, I was interested in their perspective on several key questions:
Working From Home? Here Are 7 Black-Owned Coworking Spaces You Need To Visit
We've compiled a list of black-owned coworking spaces that you should keep on your radar. The post Working From Home? Here Are 7 Black-Owned Coworking Spaces You Need To Visit appeared first on NewsOne.
ZDNet
10 tech jobs for introverts
Introverts tend to be more reserved, deliberate, and retiring than their extroverted friends and may prefer to work independently. The American Psychological Association defines an introvert as someone oriented toward their internal world rather than the outer world of people and things. Introverts' strengths include:. Good listening. Thoughtfulness. Attention to...
The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings
Healthcare technology refers to any software or IT tools developed to boost hospital and organizational productivity, improve the overall quality of care, and provide better insights into treatments or procedures. The healthcare industry is a $2 trillion giant facing complex challenges like insane costs, thorough regulations, limited access, and physician...
Instacart CEO: The soft skill of relationship-building is essential for a strong future
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-host Ellen McGirt talks with Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, about keeping the needs and safety of her company’s frontline workers top of mind and battling food insecurity. They also discuss Simo’s belief in the company’s future even after a massive drop in valuation, why she never let the challenges of entering the male-dominated business world put her off, and how to put soft skills to work to build a company up.
Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
Research on Multiple Avenues of Immunoprevention for Lung Cancer
An exciting and innovative area of cancer research is immunoprevention, in which studies focus on preventing cancer before its onset by using vaccines, antibodies and other immune mechanisms. University of Colorado Cancer Center researcher Robert Keith, MD, professor of pulmonary sciences and critical care in the CU School of Medicine,...
Black Americans Saw Sharpest Rise in Overdose Deaths in 2020
From 2019 to 2020, overdose death rates increased by 44% in Black communities and by 39% among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most of these deaths have been attributed to the powerful illicit synthetic opioid fentanyl.
MedicalXpress
Self-employed women are often healthier: Study
Women who are their own bosses might have healthier hearts to show for it, a new study suggests. The study, of more than 4,600 working U.S. women, found that those who were self-employed typically got more exercise and were less likely to be obese or have high blood pressure or diabetes — major risk factors for heart disease.
Another Man Appears Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant
A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia, Jana Dikter, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center reported during a media briefing today at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The City of Hope Patient received a...
“I Can’t Wait” Campaign Kick-Starts World Hepatitis Day 2022
The theme of this year’s World Hepatitis Day is “I Can’t Wait,” and it’s based on the broader “Hepatitis Can’t Wait” campaign launched in 2021. The campaign highlights the need to ramp up the fight against viral hepatitis and encourage testing and treatment for those who need it.
Interferon Treatment May Reduce Severity of COVID-19 in People With Certain Genetic Factors
Researchers from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators have discovered that people of European and African ancestries who were hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to carry a particular combination of genetic variants in a gene known as OAS1 than patients with mild disease who were not hospitalized.
Phramalive.com
40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways
40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways. Technology has transformed the industry, significantly expanding pharma pipelines, facilitating more engagement, and empowering patients. When Med Ad News was launched during September 1982, there was no Google, no smartphones, no apps that with a tap of the finger...
KevinMD.com
Melting the iron triangle: Prioritizing health equity in dynamic, innovative health care landscapes
As a master of health administration (MHA) student completing my administrative residency in the health technology industry, I chose to dedicate my capstone project to a topic positioned at the intersection of what I had learned in graduate school and what I had learned during my residency. While administrative residencies are typically in a hospital or consulting setting, I matched with a primary-care-focused electronic health record company as the organization’s first administrative resident. During my residency, I gained an even greater understanding of the complexities of the U.S. health care system while taking advantage of the flexibility and independence afforded me to pursue my passions and ideas as an early careerist. As it turns out, health technology is the perfect realm for leveraging administrative health care knowledge in the pursuit of health care innovations.
Research: Rural Maternal Health Is Declining
Rural women are twice as likely to die from pregnancy complications than women in large metropolitan areas, federal data shows. The lack of obstetrics care at many rural hospitals contributes to the problem, said a Montana researcher. “In our research we find that rural women lack access to the more...
itechpost.com
Benefits Of Using Remote Real-Time Communication In Patient Care
The Covid-19 pandemic greatly accelerated the trend of remote real-time communication between doctors and patients. Needing to curtail the spread of the virus, healthcare professionals relied on the use of chat messaging and video chat to keep patients away from waiting rooms and doctor's surgeries, while still being able to treat them. A report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows that, compared with 2019, telehealth visits increased by more than 3000% by October 2020.
Her First Colonoscopy Cost Her $0. Her Second Cost $2,185. Why?
Elizabeth Melville and her husband are gradually hiking all 48 mountain peaks that top 4,000 feet in New Hampshire. “I want to do everything I can to stay healthy so that I can be skiing and hiking into my 80s — hopefully even 90s!” said the 59-year-old part-time ski instructor who lives in the vacation town of Sunapee.
Patient appetite is high for some health tracker tech
Nearly half of U.S. consumers are largely willing to don fitness trackers or punch meals into calorie-counting apps — though they're cooler to using digital tools for mental health or medication monitoring, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society reports. The big picture: That was one of the findings...
