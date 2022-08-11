ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Health and WELL-being for senior living operators

Over the past few months, I have had the pleasure of connecting directly with some of the most respected senior living owners, operators and designers from all across the country. From my seat as president and CEO of the International WELL Building Institute, an organization committed to transforming health and well-being with our people-first approach to buildings, organizations and communities, I was interested in their perspective on several key questions:
ZDNet

10 tech jobs for introverts

Introverts tend to be more reserved, deliberate, and retiring than their extroverted friends and may prefer to work independently. The American Psychological Association defines an introvert as someone oriented toward their internal world rather than the outer world of people and things. Introverts' strengths include:. Good listening. Thoughtfulness. Attention to...
HackerNoon

The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings

Healthcare technology refers to any software or IT tools developed to boost hospital and organizational productivity, improve the overall quality of care, and provide better insights into treatments or procedures. The healthcare industry is a $2 trillion giant facing complex challenges like insane costs, thorough regulations, limited access, and physician...
Fortune

Instacart CEO: The soft skill of relationship-building is essential for a strong future

On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-host Ellen McGirt talks with Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, about keeping the needs and safety of her company’s frontline workers top of mind and battling food insecurity. They also discuss Simo’s belief in the company’s future even after a massive drop in valuation, why she never let the challenges of entering the male-dominated business world put her off, and how to put soft skills to work to build a company up.
Real Health

Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART

What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
Real Health

Research on Multiple Avenues of Immunoprevention for Lung Cancer

An exciting and innovative area of cancer research is immunoprevention, in which studies focus on preventing cancer before its onset by using vaccines, antibodies and other immune mechanisms. University of Colorado Cancer Center researcher Robert Keith, MD, professor of pulmonary sciences and critical care in the CU School of Medicine,...
Real Health

Black Americans Saw Sharpest Rise in Overdose Deaths in 2020

From 2019 to 2020, overdose death rates increased by 44% in Black communities and by 39% among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most of these deaths have been attributed to the powerful illicit synthetic opioid fentanyl.
MedicalXpress

Self-employed women are often healthier: Study

Women who are their own bosses might have healthier hearts to show for it, a new study suggests. The study, of more than 4,600 working U.S. women, found that those who were self-employed typically got more exercise and were less likely to be obese or have high blood pressure or diabetes — major risk factors for heart disease.
Real Health

Another Man Appears Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia, Jana Dikter, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center reported during a media briefing today at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The City of Hope Patient received a...
Real Health

Interferon Treatment May Reduce Severity of COVID-19 in People With Certain Genetic Factors

Researchers from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators have discovered that people of European and African ancestries who were hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to carry a particular combination of genetic variants in a gene known as OAS1 than patients with mild disease who were not hospitalized.
Phramalive.com

40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways

40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways. Technology has transformed the industry, significantly expanding pharma pipelines, facilitating more engagement, and empowering patients. When Med Ad News was launched during September 1982, there was no Google, no smartphones, no apps that with a tap of the finger...
KevinMD.com

Melting the iron triangle: Prioritizing health equity in dynamic, innovative health care landscapes

As a master of health administration (MHA) student completing my administrative residency in the health technology industry, I chose to dedicate my capstone project to a topic positioned at the intersection of what I had learned in graduate school and what I had learned during my residency. While administrative residencies are typically in a hospital or consulting setting, I matched with a primary-care-focused electronic health record company as the organization’s first administrative resident. During my residency, I gained an even greater understanding of the complexities of the U.S. health care system while taking advantage of the flexibility and independence afforded me to pursue my passions and ideas as an early careerist. As it turns out, health technology is the perfect realm for leveraging administrative health care knowledge in the pursuit of health care innovations.
The Daily Yonder

Research: Rural Maternal Health Is Declining

Rural women are twice as likely to die from pregnancy complications than women in large metropolitan areas, federal data shows. The lack of obstetrics care at many rural hospitals contributes to the problem, said a Montana researcher. “In our research we find that rural women lack access to the more...
itechpost.com

Benefits Of Using Remote Real-Time Communication In Patient Care

The Covid-19 pandemic greatly accelerated the trend of remote real-time communication between doctors and patients. Needing to curtail the spread of the virus, healthcare professionals relied on the use of chat messaging and video chat to keep patients away from waiting rooms and doctor's surgeries, while still being able to treat them. A report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows that, compared with 2019, telehealth visits increased by more than 3000% by October 2020.
Real Health

Her First Colonoscopy Cost Her $0. Her Second Cost $2,185. Why?

Elizabeth Melville and her husband are gradually hiking all 48 mountain peaks that top 4,000 feet in New Hampshire. “I want to do everything I can to stay healthy so that I can be skiing and hiking into my 80s — hopefully even 90s!” said the 59-year-old part-time ski instructor who lives in the vacation town of Sunapee.
Axios

Patient appetite is high for some health tracker tech

Nearly half of U.S. consumers are largely willing to don fitness trackers or punch meals into calorie-counting apps — though they're cooler to using digital tools for mental health or medication monitoring, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society reports. The big picture: That was one of the findings...
Real Health

Real Health

