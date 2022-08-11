As a master of health administration (MHA) student completing my administrative residency in the health technology industry, I chose to dedicate my capstone project to a topic positioned at the intersection of what I had learned in graduate school and what I had learned during my residency. While administrative residencies are typically in a hospital or consulting setting, I matched with a primary-care-focused electronic health record company as the organization’s first administrative resident. During my residency, I gained an even greater understanding of the complexities of the U.S. health care system while taking advantage of the flexibility and independence afforded me to pursue my passions and ideas as an early careerist. As it turns out, health technology is the perfect realm for leveraging administrative health care knowledge in the pursuit of health care innovations.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO