High Point, NC

rhinotimes.com

Newly Elected City Council Sworn In After A Long Strange Trip

It’s been a long strange trip, but the newly elected Greensboro mayor and City Council were sworn into office on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Katie Dorsett Council Chamber was packed with family, friends and campaign workers for the first ceremonial meeting of the City Council elected on July 26.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Growing Homeless Population In Center City Park Sparks Controversy

The growing homeless population in Center City Park got a lot of attention this week. Monday, Aug. 8, Downtown Greensboro Inc. President and District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny, by email, invited city and county officials as well as representatives of downtown businesses to walk through Center City Park with him to discuss solutions to the problems created by the growing homeless population in the park.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: August 12, 2022

The (National Socialist) Democrat party is being shown more and more the truly anti-American party. From the national level down to the local county level (Yes, I mean Guilford County) they are working to tear apart everything that has made this country “the shining beacon on the hill,” all in the name of gaining complete control over our lives.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

