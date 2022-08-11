Read full article on original website
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
After 150 years of service to the Plano community, Rev. Angie Mabry says the First Presbyterian of Plano has chartered on a new path for community engagement. Since 1871, First Presbyterian of Plano has been a part of the community, offering services to those in need. It has occupied three different buildings before settling on 15th Street and Jupiter Road in 1957. For the last 54 years, it has hosted a clothing ministry, where community members donate gently used shoes and clothing to be distributed to those in need. Clothing ministry founder, Mary Anne Miller, still heads the operation, Mabry said.
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three people are in serious condition following a wreck in south Arlington Saturday night. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of S. Bowen Road and W. Sublett Road. Two vehicles collided and one vehicle ended up in the grass. Firefighters had...
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
Boat launches off trailer after pickup truck crashes into barrier on I-35W in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A single-vehicle crash caused a boat to launch off a trailer on Interstate 35W Sunday evening, leading to parts of the highway being shut down for hours, Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Killed Crossing I-20
A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
Fort Worth man hospitalized after being stabbed by wife
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A man in Fort Worth was taken to the hospital after his wife stabbed him in a case of family violence early Saturday morning.Just before 4:30 a.m. on August 13, Fort Worth police officers, fire crews, and MedStar personnel responded to a call about a stabbing in the 700 block of River Hill Lane.Officers found a man who had been stabbed in his abdomen. He told police that he'd gotten into an argument with his wife that turned into a physical confrontation.During the fight, the victim's wife grabbed a knife and stabbed him.The man was taken to JPS Hospital for medical treatment and in is critical condition. His wife has been taken into custody, and Fort Worth police detectives are investigating.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parker County DA Recovers $18K in Stolen Church Money
More than $18,000 have been returned to a Parker County church after a former church employee embezzled funds. According to the Parker County District Attorney's Office, Janet Shelly Walker, 63, a former secretary at the church, was convicted on June 14 of theft from a nonprofit organization. Jeff Swain, Parker...
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
iheart.com
Man Dies After Drinking Mystery Liquid In Court As Guilty Verdict Is Read
A Texas man died shortly after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child. As the jury announced that Edward Leclair, 57, was found guilty of child sexual assault, he began to drink from a plastic water bottle. "It's during this process that he had a bottle of water with...
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
myfoxzone.com
15 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire
ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The crash...
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
fox4news.com
Therapy horse dies after being rescued from mud in Denton County
DOUBLE OAK, Texas - A horse that was pulled out of waist-deep mud in Denton County earlier this week did not survive. Bella’s owners said she was a therapy horse that will be greatly missed. Jilien Harvey, an instructor at Unbridled Horse Therapy, said Bella was in the organization’s...
Lantana Update — August 2022
Lantana may soon have a new crime-fighting tool at its disposal. The two Fresh Water Supply District boards in July approved entering into a two-year agreement with Flock Safety for 12 automated license plate-reader cameras. The solar-powered cameras, to be installed at each Lantana entrance, will capture images of vehicle...
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M women’s services renovation project
Expectant mothers and families in southern Denton County who plan to deliver their babies at Medical City Lewisville will benefit from a recently completed renovation of the hospital’s mother/baby unit, according to a news release from the hospital. Medical City Lewisville’s 58-bed women’s unit includes labor and delivery, mother/baby...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
