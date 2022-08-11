ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Village, TX

starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

After 150 years of service to the Plano community, Rev. Angie Mabry says the First Presbyterian of Plano has chartered on a new path for community engagement. Since 1871, First Presbyterian of Plano has been a part of the community, offering services to those in need. It has occupied three different buildings before settling on 15th Street and Jupiter Road in 1957. For the last 54 years, it has hosted a clothing ministry, where community members donate gently used shoes and clothing to be distributed to those in need. Clothing ministry founder, Mary Anne Miller, still heads the operation, Mabry said.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

3 hospitalized after crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three people are in serious condition following a wreck in south Arlington Saturday night. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of S. Bowen Road and W. Sublett Road. Two vehicles collided and one vehicle ended up in the grass. Firefighters had...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder

MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard

On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Killed Crossing I-20

A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man hospitalized after being stabbed by wife

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A man in Fort Worth was taken to the hospital after his wife stabbed him in a case of family violence early Saturday morning.Just before 4:30 a.m. on August 13, Fort Worth police officers, fire crews, and MedStar personnel responded to a call about a stabbing in the 700 block of River Hill Lane.Officers found a man who had been stabbed in his abdomen. He told police that he'd gotten into an argument with his wife that turned into a physical confrontation.During the fight, the victim's wife grabbed a knife and stabbed him.The man was taken to JPS Hospital for medical treatment and in is critical condition. His wife has been taken into custody, and Fort Worth police detectives are investigating.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parker County DA Recovers $18K in Stolen Church Money

More than $18,000 have been returned to a Parker County church after a former church employee embezzled funds. According to the Parker County District Attorney's Office, Janet Shelly Walker, 63, a former secretary at the church, was convicted on June 14 of theft from a nonprofit organization. Jeff Swain, Parker...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

15 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The crash...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Update — August 2022

Lantana may soon have a new crime-fighting tool at its disposal. The two Fresh Water Supply District boards in July approved entering into a two-year agreement with Flock Safety for 12 automated license plate-reader cameras. The solar-powered cameras, to be installed at each Lantana entrance, will capture images of vehicle...
LANTANA, TX
