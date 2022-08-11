ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Government
Gulfport, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Reimbursement available for Mississippi organic farmers

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Reimbursement is available for organic farmers in Mississippi that were certified in the last year or plan to become certified. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) announced a cost-share program Friday for producers and handlers that receive or renew certification between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Water Filters#Birds#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Mississippi Aquarium
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners

CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
VANCLEAVE, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WLOX

City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect. “We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or...
WIGGINS, MS
WTOK-TV

Medical marijuana sales expected by end of year in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A report from the state of Mississippi shows 107 facilities have been licensed for medical marijuana, with 93 listed as dispensaries. There are also cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation services. The statewide medical marijuana law went into effect Feb. 2, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi's got issues

A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
FORREST COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy