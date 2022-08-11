Read full article on original website
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
WLOX
In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
WDAM-TV
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
Reimbursement available for Mississippi organic farmers
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Reimbursement is available for organic farmers in Mississippi that were certified in the last year or plan to become certified. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) announced a cost-share program Friday for producers and handlers that receive or renew certification between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022. […]
wxxv25.com
William Carey offering Mississippi Educator License Renewal classes
With teachers in high demand, the last thing we want is currently-licensed teachers to lose their certification. That’s what William Carey’s School of Education is trying to prevent. Here to tell us how they’re approaching that is William Carey School of Education Dean Dr. Teresa Poole.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners
CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Lottery Draw August 12th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4,
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WLOX
"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking
WLOX
City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect. “We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or...
theclintoncourier.net
7 Important Gun Law Differences Between Mississippi and Other States
Buying a gun in the state of Mississippi isn’t as hard as other states, but if you choose to travel with your firearm or move to another state, you may not have the same rights. For this reason, it’s crucial to understand how Mississippi gun laws change when you cross state borders.
WTOK-TV
Medical marijuana sales expected by end of year in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A report from the state of Mississippi shows 107 facilities have been licensed for medical marijuana, with 93 listed as dispensaries. There are also cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation services. The statewide medical marijuana law went into effect Feb. 2, 2022.
wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
WLOX
LIVE: Cody Jinks and Clint Back draw thousands to Mississippi Coast Coliseum
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week. Take a look inside the WLOX Storm Tracker and find out if disruptive weather potentially coming to your area. Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After over...
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WDAM-TV
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
