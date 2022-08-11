Read full article on original website
Molinaro Announces Nearly $2 Million in Infrastructure and Housing Grants
Molinaro Announces Nearly $2 Million in Infrastructure and Housing Grants. Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced more than $1.85 million to be awarded for 18 projects through Dutchess County’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment partnership programs. The funded projects will improve accessibility, address critical community needs and expand affordable housing options throughout Dutchess County.
State police respond to a missing hiker at Bear Mountain State Park
State police respond to a missing hiker at Bear Mountain State Park. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m. New York State Police and New York State Park Police responded to Bear Mountain State Park in the town of Highands for a report of a missing hiker. Investigation revealed that the lost hiker, identified as Omar Benitez, age 23, from the city of White Plains, NY was hiking with two friends when he became separated from them. Troopers and park police along with their Bloodhound searched the area until 2:45 a.m. with negative results. The search was terminated due to darkness and safety reasons. The search resumed later that morning on August 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The search was conducted with New York State Investigators and uniformed members, New York State Police Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (UAS-drone unit), New York State Park Police, New York State Police Aviation Unit, New York State Police Underwater Recovery Unit (URT), and the New York State Special Operations Response Team (SORT) all assisted with the search. Benitez’s body was located at approximately 10 a.m. in Popolopen Creek. Additional investigation revealed that Omar Benitez slipped and fell into the water. There were no signs of foul play. This is an ongoing investigation.
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 9W in Highland, NY, observed a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound without a valid license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Tashaun Simms, age 24 from St Helena Island and the passenger of the vehicle as Andre Crosby, age 19 from the city of Newburgh. During his investigation, the trooper learned that Simms was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Simms was subsequently taken into custody. The passenger, Crosby had a suspended New York Driver’s Permit.
