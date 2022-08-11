Read full article on original website
It’s been a long strange trip, but the newly elected Greensboro mayor and City Council were sworn into office on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Katie Dorsett Council Chamber was packed with family, friends and campaign workers for the first ceremonial meeting of the City Council elected on July 26.
The (National Socialist) Democrat party is being shown more and more the truly anti-American party. From the national level down to the local county level (Yes, I mean Guilford County) they are working to tear apart everything that has made this country “the shining beacon on the hill,” all in the name of gaining complete control over our lives.
