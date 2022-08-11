Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: MontanaFair Shooting Determined an Isolated Incident, No Arrests Made Yet
UPDATE: August 16, 11:34 a.m. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released a press release detailing the incident. According to the information contained within, Fair security was the first on the scene. They determined from witnesses that a male wearing a red shirt fired the weapon. The male was found by the concession stands before attempting to flee.
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights
A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
Update: No arrests following shooting at MontanaFair
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a teenage boy or young adult was shot in the leg near the carnival area.
KULR8
MontanaFair remains open following Monday night's shooting
UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M. MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:. "MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions. We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings officer fired single shot at man after domestic violence call
A Billings police officer hit a 22-year-old man with a single bullet Friday night after police heard a gunshot inside a residence during a domestic violence check.
Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West
The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
Billings police shoot armed suspect during incident on 6th Street West
Billings Police say an officer shot and injured a person who drew a gun on officers during a late night disturbance on the 1800 block of 6th street.
Billings parents frustrated after daughter attacked by neighbor's dog
8-year-old Arianna Big Day is recovering after her parents say she was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in the Cherry Creek mobile home park in the Billings Heights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road Closed in Billings Following Motorcycle Crash w/ Serious Injuries
An investigation into a motorcycle crash has a road closed just off of King Avenue East in Billings tonight (Thursday). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a serious injury crash at the intersection of Sugar Avenue and Garden Avenue at 8:16 pm on Thursday night (8/11).
Billings police investigate two early morning robberies
The first robbery was reported at 1:04 a.m. near the 2400 block of Central Avenue. Police said on Twitter two males entered a business and attempted to shoplift.
Remember the MSU-Billings Lockdown? The Absurdity of Gun Control
It's been a few days now, but this is a point that still needs to be made. Do you remember the news update back on August 9th? The MSU-Billings college campus was reportedly on lockdown due to the threat of a gunman potentially headed to campus. Thankfully the "all-clear" was given shortly thereafter.
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings
The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
'Daddy Day Care' opens in Billings, rarity in female-dominated industry
In Billings, at a brand new daycare, it's a lot like a scene from the movie Daddy Day Care, only Mr. Michael's classroom is a lot less chaotic and a lot more organized than Eddie Murphy's.
NBCMontana
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
KULR8
Fire crews responding to possible electrical fire on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a possible electrical fire on N Broadway. According to the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Firefighters respond to fire in Pyror foothills
A fire has burned about 500 acres in the Pryor Mountains foothills. The fire is close to the Carbon County-Big Horn County line.
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MSU Billings Campus on Lockdown for ‘Potential Gunman’, BPD Respond
An emergency notification was posted on the Montana State University Billings Facebook page just before 11 am MDT on Tuesday (8/9) warning those on campus to lock their buildings due to a possible threat. According to the post, MSU Billings "received reports of a potential gunman coming to University Campus,"...
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
97.1 KISS FM
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://971kissfm.com
Comments / 0