Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search
Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
Driver who fled deadly hit and run arrested
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a man they say was the driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit and run early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30am Tuesday on Flamingo between Arville and Wynn Road.
