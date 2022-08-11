Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Athenians with same goals and expectations for 2022
Crawfordsville Volleyball is coming off it’s best season in recent memory after the Athenians posted a 24-7 record in 2021. That CHS team had the leadership of five seniors and featured the likes of setter Laine Schlicher, Shea Williamson, libero Olivia Reed, Alyx Bannon, and Liddy McCarty. While the...
Journal Review
Mounties looking to build off last season
It was a struggle for Southmont volleyball a season ago which is something that the program isn’t quite used to after their successes over the last 4-5 years. The Mounties went just 3-18 a season ago, but the good news is Southmont will bring nearly every starter back from that team as they look to improve.
Journal Review
Weekly Sports Schedule
North Montgomery DH vs S. Vermillion @ 10 a.m. Southmont DH vs Monrovia @ 10 a.m. Crawfordsville Boys @ Frankfort Invite @ 9 a.m.
Journal Review
Local Record: Aug. 15, 2022
• Warrant served in the 1000 block of Corey Boulevard — 2:27 a.m. • Property damage crash at East South Boulevard and South Washington Street — 6:44 a.m. • Theft in the 1600 block of South Washington Street — 12:31 p.m. • Property damage crash at East...
Journal Review
Our neighbors are frightened
Recently an attempt to break in to a local church occurred. Members first thought wind damaged the back doors. Further investigation showed a lock had been jimmied. One might assume it was a case of youth vandalism — objectionable, but not dangerous in our relatively peaceful community. However, the church membership is predominantly African American, and our neighbors are worried.
Journal Review
A Real Rom-Com
HILLSBORO — The sixth main stage production in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 26th anniversary season will be The Fantasticks, book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, opening Wednesday with seating for dinner beginning at 11:30 a.m., and running through Sept. 4. This production is being...
