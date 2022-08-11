ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Co Worker#Gm#Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chevy#The Orion Assembly#The Bolt Ev#Bolt Euv#Nbc News
Lootpress

Woman arrested after grabbing a police officer in the groin, breaks toilet seat trying to get up

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a police officer in the groin. Oceana Police were called to Goodson’s for a female allegedly breaking into vehicles. Once police arrived on the scene, they found Natasha Belcher. While attempting to place Belcher in custody, she grabbed the officer in his groin. When Belcher was in the police car, she tried to climb in the front seat.
OCEANA, WV
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Minnesota

Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota

ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
ANGORA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say

A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, SC
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
Motorious

Ryan Fellows Of Street Outlaws Dies In Fiery Crash

According to a report from TMZ, Street Outlaws star Ryan Fellows was killed in an accident while filming an episode of the show. The Discovery program has been plagued by tragedies of late, however this one is the first fatality. Fans are shocked and feeling plenty of emotions at the moment as we all get a reminder of how precious yet fleeting life is.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy