Read full article on original website
Related
Fight between coworkers at GM's Orion Assembly possibly over small debt, sheriff says
A small debt may have led to the killing of a Pontiac man Thursday at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told the Free Press. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office said late Thursday. ...
General Motors Michigan plant is in lockdown after an employee shoots dead his co-worker after an argument
A General Motors assembly plant in Michigan is in lockdown after an employee shot dead a co-worker this morning. The suspect is in custody but the plant in Lake Orion remains closed off. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified. FOX News reports that both were employees at...
Cleaning service employee killed co-worker in dispute at Michigan General Motors assembly plant, officials say
A cleaning service employee has been arrested and accused of killing a co-worker during a dispute early Thursday at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan, authorities and the company said. Both co-workers were employed by a third-party cleaning service provider at the plant, General Motors and the Oakland...
Police looking for woman who cashed stolen check worth $3,250, tried to buy gift cards after stealing purses in Macomb County
Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing purses from cars in Macomb County and successfully cashed a stolen check worth over $3,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch as Mercedes driver angrily exits his vehicle only to have road rage backfire in ‘instant karma’ during getaway
DASHCAM footage shows the moment an irate man was hit with instant karma after storming out of his vehicle in a road rage incident. slamming on his brakes in front of another car as the road merges to a highway. The vehicle with this video’s dashcam honks at the Mercedes-Benz...
MSP troopers find $1 million worth of cocaine scattered at crash scene after I-94 traffic stop
Michigan State Police are touting the seizure of 22 pounds of illegal drugs following a traffic stop, crash and manhunt in Calhoun County. Three people are facing charges.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman arrested after grabbing a police officer in the groin, breaks toilet seat trying to get up
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a police officer in the groin. Oceana Police were called to Goodson’s for a female allegedly breaking into vehicles. Once police arrived on the scene, they found Natasha Belcher. While attempting to place Belcher in custody, she grabbed the officer in his groin. When Belcher was in the police car, she tried to climb in the front seat.
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say
A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
Cops Bust Crime Ring Suspected of Stealing $22M in Catalytic Converters
Screenshot via KGW8 News/YouTubeThey're estimated to have stolen 44,000 in total, and so far, police have recovered 3,000 of them.
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
CARS・
Ryan Fellows Of Street Outlaws Dies In Fiery Crash
According to a report from TMZ, Street Outlaws star Ryan Fellows was killed in an accident while filming an episode of the show. The Discovery program has been plagued by tragedies of late, however this one is the first fatality. Fans are shocked and feeling plenty of emotions at the moment as we all get a reminder of how precious yet fleeting life is.
Comments / 0