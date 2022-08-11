ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Double Murder Was Fueled by Tragic Snowmobile Accident, Cops Say

Wisconsin police say they have solved a 30-year-old double murder that had its roots in long-simmering rage over a tragic snowmobile accident two decades earlier than that. DNA connected foundry worker Tony Haase to the 1992 stabbing deaths of Timothy Mumbrue, his girlfriend Tanna Togstad, and her dog, according to a criminal complaint.
Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting

A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
Man convicted in Abbotsford shooting gets 18 months in prison

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man convicted for his role in a shooting in Abbotsford will spend 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of extended supervision. Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In exchange for the plea, a count of attempted homicide was dismissed, but considered during his sentencing hearing.
Central Wisconsin Man Accused of High Speed Chase and Meth Possession Found not Competent for Trial

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A Central Wisconsin man accused of tossing a gun and meth from a car before crashing in a high speed chase has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show that 26-year-old Trenton McCorkle failed to pass a competency evaluation in his case. He's accused of leading police on a chase through the Wausau metro last winter, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a light pole.
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
1 dead in Vilas County rollover

A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving...
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart

A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
Lincoln County Humane Society Looking for Foster Homes

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends. The Humane Society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week. They...
Governor names new judge for Oneida County

A new judge has been named for Oneida County. Governor Tony Evers announced his appointment of Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court – Branch 1. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Patrick O’Melia’s retirement. Burns will complete a term ending July...
One Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in New London

NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The New London Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash. A total of five people were injured, including one death. Around 4:25 p.m. Friday, a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line on Highway 45 in New London, said police. The truck then hit two northbound vehicles.
Auburndale Man Receives Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award

Mike Sabel, of Auburndale, was recently honored with an agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wis. Association of Agriculture Educators and the National Association of Agriculture Educators. Sabel was recognized for his lifetime work in agriculture education, agriculture service activities and community service. Sabel taught agriculture for 41 years. Ten...
