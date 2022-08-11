Read full article on original website
Related
wdfxfox34.com
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV
Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
The Dining Table of Dreams
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Immersive experiences are “So Vegas.” And in this month’s So Vegas segment, Roqui Theus is taking you to the dining table of dreams at The Bellagio Conservatory. To make your brunch or dinner reservation, just head to www.bellagio.com.
Pet of the week: Bingo
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Bingo!. He's a five-month-old kitten who was rescued from the streets of Las Vegas. Bingo is friendly with humans and loves to play and cuddle. He'll be ready for adoption through his rescuers at Community Cat Angels soon. To adopt Bingo, visit the Community Cat Angels website or Facebook page.
news3lv.com
Enjoy dinner at Honey Salt!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're known for their farm-fresh brunches, but today it's all about the dinner at Honey Salt. Joining us now with more is executive chef Sterling Buckley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lasvegasmagazine.com
Silverton celebrates 25 years in Las Vegas
It’s been a great off-the-Strip mainstay for millions of visitors for many years, and this year Silverton celebrates 25 years of dining, gaming, live entertainment and much more. Twin Creeks Steakhouse has been serving up world-class dinners for many years, and executive chef Jaimee Pepe keeps things exciting here...
All Aboard The Mothership: George Clinton At Craig Ranch
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas is taking off on the mothership tomorrow, and you know who’s steering that ship? the godfather of funk George Clinton. Roqui Theus caught up with him ahead of his “One Nation Under Groove” tour stop in the city that he says sparkles from outer space. George Clinton will be performing at The […]
news3lv.com
Derek Hough makes surprise appearance at Nevada Ballet Theatre class in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students at the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre got a big surprise on Saturday. Las Vegas Strip headliner and television star Derek Hough made an unannounced appearance for a ballet class taught by Don Bellemy. Hough danced with the students and took some time to...
travelawaits.com
7 New And Unique Things To Do On The Las Vegas Strip
Vegas is always reinventing itself, and this year has been especially exciting with a variety of new shows, attractions, musical offerings, and restaurants. Whether you’re interested in digital museums, virtual reality shows, or something unique from the legendary Cirque du Soleil, you will not be disappointed. My husband, Jason,...
RELATED PEOPLE
8newsnow.com
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 2022 South Point Car & Truck Show in Las Vegas, NV
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the South Point Hotel and Casino for their 2022 Car and Truck Show benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities. See some of the hottest rides in Las Vegas at the fourth annual South Point Car and Truck Show presented by Star Nursery. FREE ADMISSION FOR SPECTATORS! Please join us for this wonderful outing to raise funds to help Speedway Children’s Charities support local kids in need. The show will be located Inside the South Point Exhibit Hall, entrance off Silverado Ranch. In addition to getting up close and personal with an incredible variety of vehicles, there also will be raffles, music and food for sale. Thank you for your support of Speedway Children’s Charities – helping local children in need to live productive lives.
Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952. To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
jammin1057.com
Grand Opening: Pier 88 Unveils New Location In Las Vegas
A brand new seafood boil restaurant opened another location in the southwest Vegas Valley. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar offers freshly caught seafood boil with homemade Louisiana style seasoning, such as Cajun, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Butter, according to its website. My favorite is their 88 seasoning, which is a combination of all of the seasonings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
Rick Harrison’s ‘Pawn Stars’ Empire Is Expanding With New Road Show
It sounds like Rick Harrison’s net worth is getting another boost. He and his Pawn Stars co-stars are taking their show on the road for a spin-off series set to premiere this fall. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and...
2 LVMPD officers go above and beyond on the Las Vegas Strip
Three lives were changed for the better after a patrol shift on one of the pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip.
tornadopix.com
Find out which upholstery furniture manufacturers in Las Vegas market are feeling good about the future
LAS VEGAS – Despite the threat of a recession and ongoing challenges caused by COVID as well as a readjustment of inventory, several furniture manufacturers in the Las Vegas summer market have brought a new product to their showrooms, adding that they are optimistic about the next six months and positioning their businesses to meet demand prospective buyer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks
Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
Fox5 KVVU
Free public tours to return to Nevada atomic test site
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) will again host public tours of the atomic test site. According to NNSS, new tour dates will be announced on its website at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Space is limited, as there is only one tour offered per month.
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
territorysupply.com
6 Epic National Parks Near Las Vegas, Nevada
Sin City might be famous for its sky-high hotels and Cirque Du Soleil shows, but just outside of this unlikely desert hot spot are natural wonders galore. Though most people probably don’t think of Las Vegas as a good town for nature lovers or national park chasers, its central location between some of the most popular parks on the planet–Zion, Joshua Tree, and Grand Canyon–makes it a weekend warrior’s mecca for exploring off the strip.
Comments / 1