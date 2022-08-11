Read full article on original website
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Democrat fires back at Lauren Boebert over 'armed' IRS army following House floor rant
A Democratic congressman criticized Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) during a speech on the floor of the House on Friday after the congresswoman claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would create an army of armed Internal Revenue Service agents. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) said statements Boebert made during her speech were untrue,...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Washington Examiner
Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home
Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Washington Examiner
Schiff threatens new salvo of oversight against Trump
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Congress is ready to "responsibly discharge" its oversight responsibilities over classified documents that were kept at former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee released a statement expressing concerns about documents at Mar-a-Lago seized by the FBI after an...
Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
Trump was initially "upbeat" about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid as he believed it would benefit him, per The Washington Post. GOP support began to wane following reports that Trump might have taken classified documents about nuclear weapons. In response, Trump's formerly buoyant mood has at times turned dark, the report...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Washington Examiner
An IRS that's armed and dangerous
The Biden administration has a lot of nerve proposing to double the budget of the Internal Revenue Service and add 87,000 employees. This plan is set to become law as part of the soon-to-be-enacted Inflation Reduction Act. And it comes around the same time as the outrageous FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's compound in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The Biden administration has converted the FBI and the Justice Department into functionaries of the Democratic Party's character assassination campaign. Think they will do the same with a Yankee Stadium full of new IRS auditors? They will be on search-and-destroy missions.
Washington Examiner
Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act following Mar-a-Lago raid
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a repeal of the Espionage Act following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a tweet linking to an article from former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who argued that the Espionage Act has been abused and should be abolished.
FOXBusiness
Sen. Warren wants to expand IRS powers beyond the Inflation Reduction Act to prepare tax returns
Tucked into the tax and spending bill that passed the Senate this weekend was a $15 million provision to study allowing the IRS to prepare taxes. The provision comes after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and other Democrats have pushed legislation for adding tax filing to the agency's purview. The Inflation...
MSNBC
Republicans condemn 87,000 IRS agents who don’t (and won’t) exist
It is not at all new that congressional debates over taxes and spending can be exasperating, but in theory, there should be far less division over whether to enforce existing tax laws. It’s law and order at its most basic: The government needs resources to function on behalf of its citizens; the government creates laws requiring citizens to pay their fair share; and the government then enforces those laws to ensure that the system works effectively.
Washington Examiner
Adam Schiff: No evidence of Trump declassification in plain sight
Former President Donald Trump has not presented any evidence showing he went through "the process" of declassifying documents at the center of a Justice Department investigation, a top House Democrat declared on Sunday. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the point nearly a week after an FBI raid at...
Washington Examiner
Major changes to healthcare coming as Manchin-Schumer bill heads to Biden’s desk
Major changes are coming to the U.S. healthcare system now that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act has a clear path to President Joe Biden’s desk. The sweeping bill will for the first time allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of several expensive prescription drugs with manufacturers to push costs down for seniors enrolled in Medicare. It also includes guardrails for Medicare beneficiaries that will compel drugmakers to pay rebates if they raise the prices of drugs faster than the rate of inflation.
Washington Examiner
Far-right media outlet slammed for publishing names of FBI agents in Trump raid
Breitbart is facing widespread criticism after the far-right media outlet published the names of FBI agents who carried out the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The conservative outlet published a leaked version of the search warrant that allowed the FBI to execute the raid hours before...
