ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fec#Gmail#Spamming#Linus Company Google#Fec Oks Google#Gop#Republicans#Big Tech#Democrats#Democratic
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home

Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
Washington Examiner

Schiff threatens new salvo of oversight against Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Congress is ready to "responsibly discharge" its oversight responsibilities over classified documents that were kept at former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee released a statement expressing concerns about documents at Mar-a-Lago seized by the FBI after an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

An IRS that's armed and dangerous

The Biden administration has a lot of nerve proposing to double the budget of the Internal Revenue Service and add 87,000 employees. This plan is set to become law as part of the soon-to-be-enacted Inflation Reduction Act. And it comes around the same time as the outrageous FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's compound in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The Biden administration has converted the FBI and the Justice Department into functionaries of the Democratic Party's character assassination campaign. Think they will do the same with a Yankee Stadium full of new IRS auditors? They will be on search-and-destroy missions.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act following Mar-a-Lago raid

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a repeal of the Espionage Act following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a tweet linking to an article from former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who argued that the Espionage Act has been abused and should be abolished.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republicans condemn 87,000 IRS agents who don’t (and won’t) exist

It is not at all new that congressional debates over taxes and spending can be exasperating, but in theory, there should be far less division over whether to enforce existing tax laws. It’s law and order at its most basic: The government needs resources to function on behalf of its citizens; the government creates laws requiring citizens to pay their fair share; and the government then enforces those laws to ensure that the system works effectively.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Adam Schiff: No evidence of Trump declassification in plain sight

Former President Donald Trump has not presented any evidence showing he went through "the process" of declassifying documents at the center of a Justice Department investigation, a top House Democrat declared on Sunday. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the point nearly a week after an FBI raid at...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Major changes to healthcare coming as Manchin-Schumer bill heads to Biden’s desk

Major changes are coming to the U.S. healthcare system now that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act has a clear path to President Joe Biden’s desk. The sweeping bill will for the first time allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of several expensive prescription drugs with manufacturers to push costs down for seniors enrolled in Medicare. It also includes guardrails for Medicare beneficiaries that will compel drugmakers to pay rebates if they raise the prices of drugs faster than the rate of inflation.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Far-right media outlet slammed for publishing names of FBI agents in Trump raid

Breitbart is facing widespread criticism after the far-right media outlet published the names of FBI agents who carried out the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The conservative outlet published a leaked version of the search warrant that allowed the FBI to execute the raid hours before...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy