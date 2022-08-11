ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

PHOTOS: Peoria Unified returns to school

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

The Peoria Unified 2022-23 school year kicked off Aug. 10, with more than 37,000 students heading to class.

Of those 37,000 students, more than 2,200 began kindergarten.

Administrators started this year with a focus on safety, and ensuring the district is working on all aspects of the strategic plan.

Leading up to the first day, the district held a new teacher orientation at Centennial High School where schools welcomed 250 newly hired certified staff. The district’s coaching team, inspired by the leadership of Nina Buckley, modeled best practices for the new teachers to help prepare them for their new and important roles.

In addition to the new certified staff, the district’s human resources team has had a very busy summer bringing on more than 100 employees who serve the district outside the classroom in various important support roles.

But the best part of the first day of school is experiencing it through the eyes of a child. [Photos courtesy of Peoria Unified]

