Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Applebee’s of Miller Place honors Comsewogue School District
It was a long time coming, but Applebee’s has honored the Comsewogue School District and its former superintendent, the late Dr. Joe Rella. Visitors of the Miller Place Applebee’s location can now find a multi-booth, impressive display, a testament to the beloved superintendent as well as students and faculty of the district.
Franklin Square barbershop holds fundraiser for family with autistic children
Barber Ruben Zargarov has provided free haircuts to children with disabilities since he bought Neighborhood Barber Shop seven years ago.
Herald Community Newspapers
NICE buses burn in Seaford
Nassau County Police and firefighters from both Wantagh and Bellmore rushed out to a back lot in Seaford over the weekend to find several Nassau Inter-County Express buses were on fire. The fire was reported just after 6 p.m., on Saturday, at Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Road. Reports were...
midislandtimes.com
National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
Williamsport bound: Little League squad is the pride of Massapequa
Residents are celebrating their little champions' big win before the boys make the trip to Williamsport.
longisland.com
JCPenney Celebrates Shopping With Party Bus at Roosevelt Field Mall This Saturday
Department store JCPenney is celebrating its 120th anniversary with a bus tour around the country. The theme of the event is Shopping is Back! and the bus has already traveled as far as California, Nevada, Colorado, and Texas to Kentucky, Georgia and Pennsylvania on a coast-to-coast tour. The final stop of the JCPenney party will be this weekend at the store’s location in Roosevelt Field Mall on Saturday, August 13. From 11:30am - 3:30pm the tour bus will be set up in Garden City outside of the JCPenney store at the mall and feature live music, treats, refreshments, games, and giveaways.
longisland.com
SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hundreds turn out to honor 9/11 firefighter
There were blue surfboards sitting on Riverside beach this past Sunday morning, ready to take riders onto the gently bobbing ocean waves. There were young people limbering up for a mile-plus run. But of the approximately 100 people on the beach that day, no one understood better what the event was really all about than Lauren Kiefer-Foley.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mark Ritter, 91, Long Beach Library book facilitator
Mark Ritter, a quick-witted storyteller and the longtime facilitator of a decades-old book group in Long Beach, died recently at age 91. An amateur actor and program director of a Babylon-based radio station, Ritter lived in Long Beach from 1976 until shortly before his death on August 4 at an assisted living facility in Annapolis, Md.
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
longislandadvance.net
Proposed Dunkin’ now developing community features
The Blue Point Civic Association held its monthly meeting on Aug. 1 at the Bayport-Blue Point Library. Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-8th District) was in attendance and spoke of his ongoing efforts to have stop signs installed on the eastern and western sides of the intersection of Corey Avenue and Middle Road.
Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old Located
A Long Island mother and her infant son who went missing have been located. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, and his mother Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, had last been seen at their residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Police say that the...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Meticulously Maintained Ranch In Centereach!
Large sunroom addition and oversized Master Bedroom & Master Bath. Central Air Conditioning. Private, fully fenced flat yard with paver patio. Within walking distance to schools, close to LIRR, parks, shops, restaurants and SB University. $499,000 | MLS #3412907. For more information click here.
News 12
Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries
Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
longisland.com
5 Fire Departments Respond to House Fire in South Hempstead
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 5:35 a.m. in South Hempstead. According to Detectives, first precinct officers responded to a call for a house fire located at 480 McDermott Rd. Upon arrival, police observed heavy smoke coming from inside the home. The premise was deemed unoccupied.
New Cassel Man Accused Of Shooting At Driver In Hempstead
A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a driver on Long Island. Terrell Nesbitt, of New Cassel, was arrested during a traffic stop in Baldwin at Carmer Court and James Court at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Butterscotch, Patch, Chai, Betty Boop, Robert, Dandelion, Jan and Marsha!
Welcome to the eighth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. These five-month-old Labrador mixes recently arrived at Little Shelter in Huntington via the Passage to Freedom Program and are quickly acclimating to New York life on their road to adoption. Eager about the prospect of finding their forever homes, they can hardly contain their excitement, as evidenced by enthusiastic wiggles and wagging tails! Gentle, sweet-spirited, and slightly goofy, it’s easy to see why Labradors are Americans favorite breed. Stop by to meet Butterscotch (female) and Patch (male) and choose the one that’s just right for your family. *Butterscotch & Patch are not yet fully grown nor completely housebroken.* Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
