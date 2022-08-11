ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 12, 2022

Maelynn Jean Linskie, 28, Duluth, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine on or near certain places, repeater possession of narcotic drugs, two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater retail theft, no contest pleas, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $3,123.91 restitution and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, two additional counts retail theft, party to receiving or concealing stolen property, dismissed.
Residents sound off on Hammond Avenue reconstruction plan

SUPERIOR — A final round of public comment on the Hammond Avenue reconstruction project is underway through Aug. 31. The portion of Hammond Avenue from Belknap Street to North 21st Street is slated for reconstruction beginning in 2023. An open house Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Superior Public Library drew...
