Daily Telegram
Dispatches from Douglas County: Storm drain murals, creative recycling, prep football previews and more
SUPERIOR — The results from Tuesday's election are in, and Douglas County's next sheriff will be Matt Izzard . In the 73rd and 74th Assembly districts, Angie Sapik and Chanz Green advanced to the general election in November . Here are the rest of this week's headlines:. Murals bloom.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 12, 2022
Maelynn Jean Linskie, 28, Duluth, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine on or near certain places, repeater possession of narcotic drugs, two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater retail theft, no contest pleas, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $3,123.91 restitution and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, two additional counts retail theft, party to receiving or concealing stolen property, dismissed.
Daily Telegram
Residents sound off on Hammond Avenue reconstruction plan
SUPERIOR — A final round of public comment on the Hammond Avenue reconstruction project is underway through Aug. 31. The portion of Hammond Avenue from Belknap Street to North 21st Street is slated for reconstruction beginning in 2023. An open house Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Superior Public Library drew...
