Megan Thee Stallion drops raunchy video for ‘Her’ from new album ‘Traumazine’
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a black and white video for ‘Her’ from her new album ‘Traumazine’. The Houston rapper, who surprise announced her new record just a day before it was released last week, recently performed the track in New York’s Central Park. Now,...
Reading & Leeds “saddened” that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out to play MTV VMAs
Reading & Leeds Festival organisers have said that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out of this year’s festival to play an awards ceremony. This year’s R+L falls on the same weekend that both acts will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow had been due...
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Bower shares brooding new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Bower has shared a brooding new track titled ‘I Am’, marking his fourth stand-alone single for 2022. Released last Friday (August 12) after being announced the week prior, ‘I Am’ is a dark and twangy country-rock song, with its lyrics and accompanying music video making several references to death and religion. Bower first made mention of the song during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also comedically recited the lyrics to Lizzo‘s ‘About Damn Time’ using the voice of his Stranger Things character, Vecna.
Beyoncé hints at ‘Renaissance’ visuals in new “teaser” video for ‘I’m That Girl’
Beyoncé has shared a second preview for the visual element to her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, dropping a teaser for its opening track, ‘I’m That Girl’. Much like last week’s “cliquebait” video for ‘Break My Soul’, the new clip features shots of Bey in highly stylised and visually compelling outfits, surrounded by fittingly lavish set pieces. This one offers a little more content, though – while the ‘Break My Soul’ clip ran for less than 40 seconds before cutting to a black screen, the visual part of the clip for ‘I’m That Girl’ runs for just under two minutes.
First Aid Kit announce new album ‘Palomino’ and 2022 UK tour
First Aid Kit have announced details of their fifth album, titled ‘Palomino’, and a new UK tour – find all the details below. The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned last month with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Shuts Down Hair Questions: ‘It’s So Stupid’ and ‘Ridiculous’ That People Only Talk About My Hair
Joe Keery is part of one of the world’s biggest television series, “Stranger Things.” He’s also starred in Hollywood tentpoles like “Free Guy” and has a burgeoning music career under the name Djo, and yet all anyone wants to talk to the 30-year-old performer about is his hair. Keery’s locks have been all the rage for six years and counting thanks to his beloved role as Steve Harrington on “Stranger Things.” But now, the actor has had enough. “It’s really ridiculous. It’s not something I have control over,” Keery told The Daily Beast about the non-stop focus on his hair. “It’s...
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Traumazine’ review: the good-time Houston Hottie lashes out
In the past two years, you couldn’t escape Houston’s hot girl coach, Megan Thee Stallion. Between being the soundtrack to numerous dance trends, speaking up for women’s (especially Black women’s) rights and headlining the Other stage at this year’s Glastonbury, the 27-year-old has been on everyone’s lips. She has even got a few Billboard Number Ones and some awards under her belt, with her most coveted being three gongs from at the 63rd Grammys.
Adele says her postponed Vegas show had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”
Adele has discussed the problems with her initial Las Vegas residency show, saying she postponed it because it had “no soul”. The singer was due to start the residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21 this year, with the run of shows extending through to April. However, Adele postponed the gigs the day before the opening night, telling her fans in a video that her show wasn’t ready.
VIXX’s Ravi unveils new digital single ‘Bye’ featuring MAMAMOO’s Wheein
VIXX rapper Ravi has teamed up with MAMAMOO’s Wheein for a new single titled ‘Bye’. On August 15 at 6PM KST, Ravi dropped his latest song, ‘Bye’, featuring MAMAMOO member and soloist Wheein, who is currently signed to his label, The L1VE. The release arrives ahead of his upcoming military enlistment, which will commence some time in late 2022.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
Wilco share archival take of ‘Ashes Of American Flags’, announce Icelandic residency
Wilco have shared a fourth preview for the forthcoming reissue of their seminal 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – a “live in the studio” take of the song ‘Ashes Of American Flags’ – alongside the news of their first-ever shows in Iceland.
Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997
Rage Against The Machine performed their 1992 track ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997 in New York City over the weekend – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below. The four-piece played the final show of their five-night residency at New...
Megadeth and Killswitch Engage to headline Bloodstock 2023
Megadeth and Killswitch Engage have been announced to headline next year’s Bloodstock festival. Both acts will perform at the bash, which is due to take place from August 10-13, 2023 at Catton Park, in Derbyshire. Making their first ever appearance at the festival, Killswitch Engage will headline the Ronnie...
Kendrick Lamar declares Baby Keem to be a “musical genius”
Kendrick Lamar has declared fellow Californian rapper, songwriter and record producer Baby Keem – who is also Lamar’s cousin – to be a “musical genius”. Being relatives, Lamar and Keem have worked closely together since the latter started his career in the mid-2010s. One of Keem’s earliest credits was a nod for production on ‘Redemption Interlude’, a track on Lamar’s 2018 soundtrack for Black Panther. March 2020 then saw Keem sign to Lamar’s company/label, pgLang, and the following August, their first collaborative single came in the form of ‘Family Ties’.
The Lounge Society: “Being pinned down is the most dangerous thing as a band”
When you’re a teenager stuck in the same park every weekend, just about anywhere can feel suffocating – those long dull days staring at the clouds, drinking tinnies, dreaming of a better world. Though their sound was born out of the frustrations of growing up in the Pennine towns of the Calder Valley, The Lounge Society now freely admit their rural roots helped them stab through the wave of angsty guitar music that bubbled to the surface in the pandemic.
Pale Waves put their spin on Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’
Pale Waves have shared a cover of Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ as part of a new live session recorded for Apple Music – scroll down the page to listen to it now. The Dirty Hit-signed band were the second act to take part in the platform’s new Antidote Editions series, which gives fans the opportunity to listen to alternate versions of artists’ tracks.
George Ezra says he may step away from the limelight at the end of his current tour
George Ezra has said in a new interview that he is considering stepping away from the limelight following the conclusion of his current tour. The singer/songwriter is touring in support of his third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’, having already played a huge headline show in London’s Finsbury Park this summer as well as a surprise set at this year’s Glastonbury.
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery addresses reaction to Netflix’s ‘Protect Steve’ billboards
Stranger Things actor Joe Keery has discussed the panicked reaction to ‘Protect Steve’ billboards used to promote the show’s fourth season. Ahead of season four’s final two episodes, released in July, Netflix debuted a number of billboards emblazoned with the words ‘Protect Steve’ surrounded by roots related to the overgrowth in the Upside Down.
Bella Poarch drops EP ‘Dolls’, shares video for sinister new track ‘Living Hell’
Bella Poarch has released her EP ‘Dolls’ today (August 12), as well as a new music video for her track, ‘Living Hell’. Listen to the EP and watch the new video below. The new EP includes previously released tracks ‘Build A Bitch’, ‘Inferno’ as well as title track ‘Dolls’. New single, ‘Living Hell’ also features on the EP as well as tracks ‘Villain’ and ‘No Man’s Land’, which features Grimes.
NIKI’s short film ‘But I’m Letting Go’ to stream on Amazon Prime
NIKI’s recently-premiered short film, ‘But I’m Letting Go’, will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime. The Indonesian singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to announce that the short film, which coincides with the release of her newly released sophomore album ‘Nicole’, will be shortly released on the e-commerce giant’s streaming platform this Thursday (18 August).
