Read full article on original website
Related
Wells Fargo Stock Lower On Report of Major Mortgage Market Retreat
Wells Fargo (WFC) shares edged lower Monday following a report from Bloomberg news that suggested the bank is preparing to significantly reduce its once-leading mortgage business. Bloomberg said the shift, which is expected to include big changes in the way it deals with outside mortgage originators, is likely to lead...
ValueWalk
ValueAct Discloses A $350-million Stake In The New York Times
All the news that’s fit to print but money left on the table. That’s ValueAct Capital Partners‘ message to The New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT), with the San Francisco-based activist fund disclosing a $350-million stake in the media company Thursday. It’s a sort of homecoming for ValueAct,...
Benzinga
U.S. Stocks Edge Lower; NY Empire State Manufacturing Index Drops In August
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 33,719.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.28% to 13,011.21. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,267.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.7% on Monday....
CNBC
China's consumer and factory data miss expectations in July
BEIJING — China reported data for July that came in well below expectations as the real estate slump and Covid controls dragged down growth. Retail sales grew by 2.7% in July from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. That's well below the 5% growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and down from growth of 3.1% in June. Within retail sales, catering, furniture and construction-related categories saw declines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ValueWalk
These Are 10 Big Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week
About 87% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their second quarter 2022 earnings as of last week. Of these, 75% of the companies have reported EPS above estimates. Moreover, the companies are reporting earnings that are 3.4% above estimates, which is more than last week’s 3.1% but well below the five-year average of 8.8%, according to data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at 10 big companies reporting earnings next week.
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase
A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
ValueWalk
These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year
In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 15, 2022: Rates bounce
For more than a week, mortgage rates have bounced around, with dramatic increases and declines. Friday saw the 30-year average continue the pattern with a rise of more than an eighth of a percentage point. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.58% 5.94%. FHA...
ValueWalk
No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Index Might Decline To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 4.7%, surpassing the $900 level on Friday. Let’s have a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. The Empire State manufacturing index for...
US key 30-year mortgage rate jumps back over 5%, now 5.22%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates soared this week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate jumped back over 5%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the 30-year rate rose to 5.22% from 4.99% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 2.87% a year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla?
With an almost 80% rally since the middle of May, there’s a strong case to be made for considering a long position in electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) shares. While they were well able to capitalize on the euphoria that swept equity markets before and after the COVID crash, investors have had to watch them give up as much as 80% over the past eighteen months. But with the broader equity indices staging a solid rally themselves, it’s looking more and more likely that this is more than just a dead cat bounce, and possibly the start of something longer lasting.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years
A slight deceleration in the U.S. inflation rate in April led one senior citizens advocacy group to lower its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment estimate for Social Security recipients, though it's still...
Coca-Cola HBC flags one-time $195 million hit from Russian operations
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) said on Thursday it took a one-time hit of 190 million euros ($195.4 million) in the first half from costs related to its Russian business after it stopped selling Coke and other Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) products in the country.
Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GMDA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Brazil's central bank chief predicts end of credit cards
BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions.
CNBC
European markets nudge higher, building on cautious gains last week
European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, struggling to build on a positive trend seen at the close of trading last week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% higher by late morning, with health care stocks adding 0.9% while basic resources slid 1.2%. European stocks closed higher last Friday as...
ValueWalk
Identifying The Right Marketing Channel For Your Campaign
Your marketing campaign should have a clear idea of what channels it will establish. Marketing channels are the medium through which you reach your audience. They help to drive traffic to your website and define the content to increase sales and exposure. The choice of channel affects not just your...
Comments / 0