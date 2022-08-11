ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Wells Fargo Stock Lower On Report of Major Mortgage Market Retreat

Wells Fargo (WFC) shares edged lower Monday following a report from Bloomberg news that suggested the bank is preparing to significantly reduce its once-leading mortgage business. Bloomberg said the shift, which is expected to include big changes in the way it deals with outside mortgage originators, is likely to lead...
ValueWalk

ValueAct Discloses A $350-million Stake In The New York Times

All the news that’s fit to print but money left on the table. That’s ValueAct Capital Partners‘ message to The New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT), with the San Francisco-based activist fund disclosing a $350-million stake in the media company Thursday. It’s a sort of homecoming for ValueAct,...
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower; NY Empire State Manufacturing Index Drops In August

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 33,719.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.28% to 13,011.21. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,267.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.7% on Monday....
CNBC

China's consumer and factory data miss expectations in July

BEIJING — China reported data for July that came in well below expectations as the real estate slump and Covid controls dragged down growth. Retail sales grew by 2.7% in July from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. That's well below the 5% growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and down from growth of 3.1% in June. Within retail sales, catering, furniture and construction-related categories saw declines.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ValueWalk

These Are 10 Big Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

About 87% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their second quarter 2022 earnings as of last week. Of these, 75% of the companies have reported EPS above estimates. Moreover, the companies are reporting earnings that are 3.4% above estimates, which is more than last week’s 3.1% but well below the five-year average of 8.8%, according to data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at 10 big companies reporting earnings next week.
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase

A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
ValueWalk

These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year

In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 15, 2022: Rates bounce

For more than a week, mortgage rates have bounced around, with dramatic increases and declines. Friday saw the 30-year average continue the pattern with a rise of more than an eighth of a percentage point. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.58% 5.94%. FHA...
ValueWalk

No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
ValueWalk

Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla?

With an almost 80% rally since the middle of May, there’s a strong case to be made for considering a long position in electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) shares. While they were well able to capitalize on the euphoria that swept equity markets before and after the COVID crash, investors have had to watch them give up as much as 80% over the past eighteen months. But with the broader equity indices staging a solid rally themselves, it’s looking more and more likely that this is more than just a dead cat bounce, and possibly the start of something longer lasting.
CNBC

European markets nudge higher, building on cautious gains last week

European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, struggling to build on a positive trend seen at the close of trading last week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% higher by late morning, with health care stocks adding 0.9% while basic resources slid 1.2%. European stocks closed higher last Friday as...
ValueWalk

Identifying The Right Marketing Channel For Your Campaign

Your marketing campaign should have a clear idea of what channels it will establish. Marketing channels are the medium through which you reach your audience. They help to drive traffic to your website and define the content to increase sales and exposure. The choice of channel affects not just your...
