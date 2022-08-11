With an almost 80% rally since the middle of May, there’s a strong case to be made for considering a long position in electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) shares. While they were well able to capitalize on the euphoria that swept equity markets before and after the COVID crash, investors have had to watch them give up as much as 80% over the past eighteen months. But with the broader equity indices staging a solid rally themselves, it’s looking more and more likely that this is more than just a dead cat bounce, and possibly the start of something longer lasting.

