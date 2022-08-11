Cedar Point adding boardwalk, pavilion, new roller coaster in 2023

Cedar Point announced that next year, the park is adding The Boardwalk, a new themed area along the Lake Erie shoreline, as well as a Grand Pavilion entertainment space on The Boardwalk, and a new roller coaster that pays homage to one of the park’s early attractions.

The Boardwalk is “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear,” Cedar Point representatives said in a news release.

Artist concept rendering only. © Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.



Artist concept renderings of The Boardwalk, a new family area coming to Cedar Point along the Lake Erie shoreline in 2023.





“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

The Boardwalk will be anchored by Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion, which commemorates the park’s original Grand Pavilion entertainment space from 134 years ago.

Artist concept rendering only. © Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.



Artist concept renderings of The Boardwalk, a new family area coming to Cedar Point along the Lake Erie shoreline in 2023.





The two-story complex will include a new restaurant with exclusive menu offerings, a lake view bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and viewing decks with panoramic views of the park, the Cedar Point beach and the Lake Erie shorelines.

Wild Mouse, a new roller coaster named for one of the park’s original coasters, is also coming to the Boardwalk in 2023. The 52-foot-tall, 1,312-foot-long coaster will feature cars that spin 360 degrees, with the free-form spinning action varying with the number of riders. It will be the park's 18 th roller coaster.

Artist concept rendering only. © Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.



Artist concept renderings of The Boardwalk, a new family area coming to Cedar Point along the Lake Erie shoreline in 2023.





Park officials announced two existing family attractions, Matterhorn and Scrambler, will be relocated to the Boardwalk, with Scrambler receiving a refresh and a new name: Atomic Scrambler. The Tiki Twirl spinning ride is also getting a refresh and a new name — Calypso — another nod to a former park classic.

Those rides will be joined by Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper and WindSeeker.

The Boardwalk is set to debut on the park’s opening day in May of 2023.

