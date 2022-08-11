Read full article on original website
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 2,891; 3 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 15, 2022; there are currently 2,891 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, three deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,206 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
woay.com
Water rescues conducted in West Virginia following flash flooding
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Officials report heavy rains have resulted in flash flooding across multiple West Virginia roadways leading to several water rescues. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in central and southeastern West Virginia areas. Additionally, the weather service reports up to 5 inches of rainfall in specific locations.
woay.com
FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows
Frankfort, KY (AP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is facing criticism from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for the agency’s response to the Eastern Kentucky Flood crisis. Governor Beshear accuses FEMA of denying several requests for assistance in the flood-ravaged Appalachian communities and urges declined applicants to contact regional agency representatives directly.
woay.com
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary at State Fair on August 18
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school’s founding at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 18. WVSOM will host activities at its booth under the grandstand from 10:00 am to 9:00pm. Representatives of the WVSOM Clinical Evaluation Center will perform blood pressure checks, offer refreshments and giveaways to fairgoers.
woay.com
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
