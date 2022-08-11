Read full article on original website
southseattleemerald.com
Summer in the South End: An August Roundup of Live Music and Block Parties
Last week, we interviewed some rising local and BIPOC music artists performing in the city this summer. These artists are only some of the many incredible South End singers and musicians, part of a thriving and dynamic local music scene. Even as we approach the end of summer, there are...
Dezeen
Mutuus Studio designs inclusive Supernova nightclub in Seattle
A giant disco ball holds the DJ booth at this nightclub in Seattle, designed by local firm Mutuus Studio to be a "safe and welcoming environment for women, BIPOC, and all members of the LGBTQIA+ community". Supernova was established by DJ Zac Levine with Mutuus Studio, GMD Custom and several...
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
secretseattle.co
This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Seattle
Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This September, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at The Shops at The Bravern in Seattle. These infamous pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
southsoundmag.com
Ezell's Famous Chicken Co-Founders Announce Conference
The owners of Seattle-based, fast-casual restaurant chain Ezell’s Famous Chicken are hosting an educational conference to support Black-owned businesses this month. The inaugural Black Business Leadership Conference is a part of the Rudd’s R.U.B.B. (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative, introduced in 2021 by Ezell’s Famous Chicken Owners Lewis and Darnell Rudd and their sister Faye Stephens.
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
MyNorthwest.com
At MoPOP’s Drag-tastic Summer Camp, teens learn the ‘Art of Drag’
It’s summer camp season, and this week at Seattle’s MoPop, the Museum of Pop Culture, 20 teenagers are enrolled in Drag Camp. “My drag name is Victor Hectomy, like hysterectomy.”. “I’m Watermelon Sugar.”. “My drag name is Victoria Mystic.”. The campers featured in this story will only...
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
Tacoma's Toy Rescue Mission holds back-to-school giveaway this Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Toy Rescue Mission President Martha Davis can’t wait for Saturday, and is spent Friday getting ready. The Mission will be hosting a Back-to-School giveaway in Tacoma and has filled 600 bookbags with protractors, calculators, colored pencils, and everything else students need. The giveaway will be...
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
KING-5
Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight
Five shootings in Renton and Seattle left one man dead and eight people injured. The impact extends to witnesses, loved ones and the community as a whole.
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
gigharbornow.org
Rescued puppies arrive in Gig Harbor after flight from Mexico
As the blue-and-white corporate jet touched down at Tacoma Narrows Airport Monday afternoon, three women waved from The Hub’s observation lounge. “Yay! They’re here! They made it!” they cheered. The women rushed alongside the plane after it taxied to a stop in front of the restaurant. The...
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline targeted with new threats of racism
SHORELINE, Wash. — Black Coffee Northwest, a coffee shop in Shoreline, has been receiving racist, violent phone calls and voicemails for the past three weeks. This isn’t the first time the shop has dealt with vandalism or racist threats. Back in 2020, the shop was hit with Molotov cocktails in an attempt to burn it down.
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
