EDITORS’ NOTE: The location of CitiField, home of the Nets, was solicited by Robert Moses, the architect famous for car-centric urban development and design around the New York metropolitan area and contiguous states. Since the last midcentury and post-war fruition of personal automobiles – quintessential to the suburban lifestyle – the Queens neighborhood of Willets Point (as well as all Long Island) has evolved, sculpted by population influxes, exoduses and a new urban class. Yet, the utilization of urban spaces for activities like gambling evokes the question of whether those casinos, which may bring in crucial tax revenue for the city government, are in the right place at all. Better here, around Queens-Brooklyn working families, or in Atlantic City, maybe Las Vegas? Other sites for the potential construction of casinos, as well as licenses for casinos, have been discussed or given out: sites-of-interest include Manhattan’s Times Square and Hudson Yards.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO