ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: August 13 and 14, 2022

MORE MONKEYPOX VACCINES BEING MADE AVAILABLE: More Than 9,000 additional Monkeypox vaccine appointments are being made available via the city’s vaccine portal and by calling 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692) starting this weekend. The 9,000 appointments include 4,000 doses which New York State re-distributed to the city from the most recent allocation as well as around 5,000 appointments that were previously booked but unused.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYC plans to end school-based COVID testing program this fall, source says

New York City is planning to end its program to administer weekly coronavirus tests to a random sample of students, Chalkbeat has learned, removing one of the last standing campus COVID safety measures. The decision to discontinue on-site PCR testing after summer school ends was communicated internally last month, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mets’ casino gamble could crap out in parking lot

EDITORS’ NOTE: The location of CitiField, home of the Nets, was solicited by Robert Moses, the architect famous for car-centric urban development and design around the New York metropolitan area and contiguous states. Since the last midcentury and post-war fruition of personal automobiles – quintessential to the suburban lifestyle – the Queens neighborhood of Willets Point (as well as all Long Island) has evolved, sculpted by population influxes, exoduses and a new urban class. Yet, the utilization of urban spaces for activities like gambling evokes the question of whether those casinos, which may bring in crucial tax revenue for the city government, are in the right place at all. Better here, around Queens-Brooklyn working families, or in Atlantic City, maybe Las Vegas? Other sites for the potential construction of casinos, as well as licenses for casinos, have been discussed or given out: sites-of-interest include Manhattan’s Times Square and Hudson Yards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy