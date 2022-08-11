National Lampoon to Turn IP into NFTs

Aug 11 2022

National Lampoon is in on the joke—this time, it's NFTs.

The comedy and entertainment company is the latest to explore NFTs. Partnering with Los Angeles-based Non-Fungible Films, the Lampoon will transform its IP—which includes films like “Animal House” and “Vacation”—into exclusive Web3 offerings. The first project will include commemorative art available via Non-Fungible Films’ “executive producer” pass.

Evolving from its origins as a comedy magazine, National Lampoon made a name for itself by licensing its brand for films, eventually producing its own titles. The company has also faced a number of scandals, including twoformer CEOs who were sentenced to prison—one of them charged with trying to orchestrate a stock increase for the company.

Based in Los Angeles, Non-Fungible Films is developing a Bored Ape Yacht Club TV series—one of many Bored Ape media projects—and films and games based around the characters in “Oscar Haley and The Great Beyond.”

“We could not think of a better production partner to incubate and create Web3 IP with than Non-Fungible Films,” Raj Singh, a National Lampoon board member, said in a statement. “Their passionate and loyal fans are a natural fit, and those who have grown up with our brand are ready for a disruptive NFT experience.”

Hollywood is betting on crypto as entertainment studios like ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. repurpose their IP as NFTs. United Talent Agency takes on crypto characters as clients, while major stars like Anthony Hopkins are starring in NFT films.

But as creatives deals with NFT theft and scams, a consumer watchdog group reminded 17 celebrities who did not disclose their material connections to NFTs they promoted. The question of IP ownership has also been hazy, with Miramax suing director Quentin Tarantino over his “Pulp Fiction” screenplay NFT.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Aug 12 2022

Maria Colacurcio launched her first business in the fifth grade. Her goal: raise enough money for her friends to buy jackets inspired by The Pink Ladies in “Grease.” Her method: sell ideas for dares that kids seeking playground mischief could perform.

Her efforts earned her a bad reputation; Colacurcio said it was her first exposure to how culture can make or break a business.

On this episode of Office Hours, the Syndio CEO joined host Spencer Rascoff to discuss how technology can change workplace equity and the importance of company-specific decision making.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

