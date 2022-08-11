Read full article on original website
UPDATE: MontanaFair Shooting Determined an Isolated Incident, No Arrests Made Yet
UPDATE: August 16, 11:34 a.m. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released a press release detailing the incident. According to the information contained within, Fair security was the first on the scene. They determined from witnesses that a male wearing a red shirt fired the weapon. The male was found by the concession stands before attempting to flee.
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights
A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
Update: No arrests following shooting at MontanaFair
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a teenage boy or young adult was shot in the leg near the carnival area.
MontanaFair remains open following Monday night's shooting
UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M. MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:. "MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions. We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of...
Man shot by BPD was asked 73 times not to resist
In a press conference with Chief St. John Monday morning, the Billings Police Chief described the harrowing events that led up to the officer involved shooting Friday night in the 1800 blk of 6th St. West. The suspect is a 22-year-old Billings man who remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. His name has not been released because of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made. Six-year police veteran Ryland Nelson is the officer who fired one round from his department issued handgun and struck the suspect in the abdomen.
Billings parents frustrated after daughter attacked by neighbor's dog
8-year-old Arianna Big Day is recovering after her parents say she was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in the Cherry Creek mobile home park in the Billings Heights.
Billings police shoot armed suspect during incident on 6th Street West
Billings Police say an officer shot and injured a person who drew a gun on officers during a late night disturbance on the 1800 block of 6th street.
Vandalism inside Entree Soup in Billings caught on camera
On Sunday August 7, five vandals broke into and vandalized the Entree Soup restaurant in Billings shutting it down for an indefinite amount of time.
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings
The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
Billings police investigate two early morning robberies
The first robbery was reported at 1:04 a.m. near the 2400 block of Central Avenue. Police said on Twitter two males entered a business and attempted to shoplift.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
3 rescued in Yellowstone River in Billings
The kids were playing on a tube near Riverfront Park when they were swept farther down the river, causing the mom to chase after them.
Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
The BEST Soup Stops in Billings
Recently, with the news of Entree Soup being vandalized (to read about that, click the button below), I noted how much the community enjoys our soup, especially in the colder months! As August winds down, here are my favorite stops for some delicious soup!. Entree Soup (You knew this was...
Electric Buses Are Coming to Billings Thanks to $3.8 Million Grant
As a result of the Federal Transit Administration's new Low-No Emission and Bus Facilities Program, you'll soon see MET Transit buses around town that aren't like their usual fleet. That's because instead of guzzling gasoline, they'll need to charge overnight. That's right, they're electric buses. The grant will also help improve the bus stations with charging stations and training of staff. But, when will we see them? That answer remains to be seen for now.
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!
Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
