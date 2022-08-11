ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

UPDATE: MontanaFair Shooting Determined an Isolated Incident, No Arrests Made Yet

UPDATE: August 16, 11:34 a.m. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released a press release detailing the incident. According to the information contained within, Fair security was the first on the scene. They determined from witnesses that a male wearing a red shirt fired the weapon. The male was found by the concession stands before attempting to flee.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
97.1 KISS FM

BPD: 'Good Outcome' for Missing Man in Billings Heights

A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MontanaFair remains open following Monday night's shooting

UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M. MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:. "MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions. We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Man shot by BPD was asked 73 times not to resist

In a press conference with Chief St. John Monday morning, the Billings Police Chief described the harrowing events that led up to the officer involved shooting Friday night in the 1800 blk of 6th St. West. The suspect is a 22-year-old Billings man who remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. His name has not been released because of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made. Six-year police veteran Ryland Nelson is the officer who fired one round from his department issued handgun and struck the suspect in the abdomen.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Officials search for Billings woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon

Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana's only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It's always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

The BEST Soup Stops in Billings

Recently, with the news of Entree Soup being vandalized (to read about that, click the button below), I noted how much the community enjoys our soup, especially in the colder months! As August winds down, here are my favorite stops for some delicious soup!. Entree Soup (You knew this was...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Electric Buses Are Coming to Billings Thanks to $3.8 Million Grant

As a result of the Federal Transit Administration's new Low-No Emission and Bus Facilities Program, you'll soon see MET Transit buses around town that aren't like their usual fleet. That's because instead of guzzling gasoline, they'll need to charge overnight. That's right, they're electric buses. The grant will also help improve the bus stations with charging stations and training of staff. But, when will we see them? That answer remains to be seen for now.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!

Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

