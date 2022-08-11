In a press conference with Chief St. John Monday morning, the Billings Police Chief described the harrowing events that led up to the officer involved shooting Friday night in the 1800 blk of 6th St. West. The suspect is a 22-year-old Billings man who remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. His name has not been released because of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made. Six-year police veteran Ryland Nelson is the officer who fired one round from his department issued handgun and struck the suspect in the abdomen.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO