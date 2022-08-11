ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

AFP

US lawmakers to meet Taiwan president as China seethes

United States lawmakers were set to meet Taiwan's president on Monday days after China reacted to a similar visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with huge military drills that raised fears of conflict.  Pelosi has stood by her visit but President Joe Biden said the US military was opposed to the trip by his fellow Democrat who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president.
FOREIGN POLICY

