ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Feds Served Trump a Subpoena for Docs Months Before Mar-a-Lago Raid

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O529c_0hDi4URK00
DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Justice Department investigators had served Donald Trump a subpoena in the spring, months before the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in search of potentially classified documents the former president may not have handed over, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The New York Times . During a June visit in connection with the subpoena, the FBI searched a storage locker on the Florida property where Trump housed all of his presidential memorabilia, and the ex-president also handed over surveillance footage of the locker. Federal officials left with several boxes of materials that reportedly belonged to special access programs and were thought to have been “improperly” taken from the White House. The Monday search was reportedly for documents related to national security that the National Archives and the Justice Department believed Trump still hadn’t returned. Sources with knowledge of the material said the documents were extremely sensitive and federal investigators felt it necessary to claw them back immediately. Trump’s fiercest supporters have decried the FBI raid as unwarranted and politically motivated.

Read it at The New York Times

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump

When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

CNN Host Corners GOP Rep: ‘Do YOU Take Home Documents Marked Special Access?’

The contentious interview was Ohio Rep. Mike Turner’s second on CNN this week.Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) demanded to know Sunday whether the boxes former President Donald Trump allegedly brought to Mar-a-Lago were actually classified, arguing that only seeing the top secret documents would prove whether the FBI needed to raid Trump’s Sunshine State estate.Not that Turner would ever need to worry, because he says he doesn’t take classified documents home.“Do you take home documents marked special access?” CNN host Brianna Keilar asked Turner on CNN’s State of the Union.“No,” Turner replied.Such was often the case during Turner’s heated interview on Sunday,...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Trump FBI Protest in D.C. Is a Flop

A pro-Trump protest in front of the FBI’s Washington, D.C. headquarters flopped on Sunday with no one showing up at the event. After days of promotion within right-wing media, the far-right Falun Gong-backed Epoch Times reported Thursday that the event had been canceled, citing fears it might be co-opted. Chatter in pro-Trump forums had also speculated the event might be a “trap.” By Sunday afternoon, not a single protester had gathered, leaving a larger than usual group of FBI police officers to speak among themselves. Nevertheless, threats continue to be directed at the federal agency. On Friday night, ex-Trump aide Garrett Ziegler attempted to sic MAGA fans on the families of the FBI agents he believed to have searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. “We have to have faces,” he said. “There are people ruining America, and they have names, and emails, and addresses.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

CNN’s Jim Acosta Grills Andrew Yang Over His FBI Trump Raid Tweets

CNN’s Jim Acosta confronted former presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Sunday over his tweets criticizing the FBI’s Trump raid and alluding that the execution of the search warrant was politically motivated. Asked if it sounded as if he was letting former President Trump “off the hook,” Yang backpedaled, claiming “extremism is on the rise in this country” and pivoting to promoting his new political party. “I don’t think you answered my question,” Acosta responded. “Are you saying the attorney general had political motivations with this search at Mar-a-Lago?” Yang replied: “Oh, I trust that all of the DOJ employees and particularly the FBI agents are faithful public servants discharging their duty. And it hurts us all that people are singling out individuals. It’s really awful.” Acosta later asked directly, “Do you buy any of the explanations coming from Trump and his team?” Yang replied: “I mean the hodgepodge of explanations, it tells you a lot because a lot of them are internally inconsistent. But the tough reality we’re in, Jim, which you and I both know is that there are now maybe 100 or 1,000 different versions of reality that are being accepted by Americans of different ideological backgrounds.” Finally, Acosta asked: “Are you OK with Trump taking top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago? Let’s put it that way.” This time Yang gave a direct answer: “Of course not.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The New York Times#The White House#The National Archives#The Justice Department
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyer Reportedly Told DOJ in June All Classified Material Was Returned

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump reportedly signed a written statement in June to the Department of Justice claiming that all classified material had been returned to the government—despite a search this week proving the opposite, according to The New York Times. The Times reported Saturday that the declaration insisted that all boxes of classified material that had been in a storage area at Mar-a-Lago had been returned after a June 3 visit by a top counterintelligence official. But this week, investigators pulled 11 boxes of sensitive and top secret information from Trump’s Florida home. Now, Trump is under investigation for several violations of the Espionage Act for keeping the documents after he left the White House last year.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

What to Know About Classified Documents After the Trump Raid

Documents sought by the U.S. Justice Department from former President Donald Trump may contain material related to what The New York Times described as “some of the most highly classified programs run by the United States.” The Washington Post reported that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought” during a search of Trump’s Florida home on Aug. 8, 2022.Classified information is the kind of material that the U.S. government or an agency deems sensitive enough to national security that access to it must be controlled and restricted.There are several degrees of classification. Documents related...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

Bongino Derails Fox News Segment on Trump to Complain About Hillary, Hunter Biden

Fox News host Dan Bongino had a cartoonish reaction to the search warrant that was unsealed Friday relating to the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, claiming Attorney General Merrick Garland “wants to burn the Republic down.” The bombastic right-wing personality also couldn’t help but bring up Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden when The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized him for calling Garland an “idiot.”
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

The GOP Cares About Trump’s Civil Liberties—and No One Else’s

I have a confession: I sometimes get mistaken for—gasp!—a Republican.It’s been happening, on and off, for the last 20 or 30 years. My former co-host of a Los Angeles radio show in the mid-1990s swears I’m “O.G. GOP.”I’ve worked for both liberal and conservative media outlets. I voted for Bill Clinton, and later voted for George W. Bush—twice. And admittedly, my positions on a dozen issues have a rightward tilt to them.But I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat either. I just enjoy treating both parties like an 8-year-old with a broomstick and a sweet tooth treats a piñata.Still,...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

READ IT: Full Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Released

Four days after FBI agents descended on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in search of classified documents, the full search warrant has been unsealed by a Florida judge. The seven-page document includes both the search warrant, signed and approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on August 5, and a “receipt” listing items seized, signed by Trump attorney Christina Bobb at 6:19 p.m. on August 8. As The Daily Beast has reported, the warrant reveals Trump is under investigation for violations of the Espionage Act and for illegally keeping top secret government documents.Read it at The Daily Beast
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again

The mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old told the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy