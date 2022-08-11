Feds Served Trump a Subpoena for Docs Months Before Mar-a-Lago Raid

CNN’s Jim Acosta confronted former presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Sunday over his tweets criticizing the FBI’s Trump raid and alluding that the execution of the search warrant was politically motivated. Asked if it sounded as if he was letting former President Trump “off the hook,” Yang backpedaled, claiming “extremism is on the rise in this country” and pivoting to promoting his new political party. “I don’t think you answered my question,” Acosta responded. “Are you saying the attorney general had political motivations with this search at Mar-a-Lago?” Yang replied: “Oh, I trust that all of the DOJ employees and particularly the FBI agents are faithful public servants discharging their duty. And it hurts us all that people are singling out individuals. It’s really awful.” Acosta later asked directly, “Do you buy any of the explanations coming from Trump and his team?” Yang replied: “I mean the hodgepodge of explanations, it tells you a lot because a lot of them are internally inconsistent. But the tough reality we’re in, Jim, which you and I both know is that there are now maybe 100 or 1,000 different versions of reality that are being accepted by Americans of different ideological backgrounds.” Finally, Acosta asked: “Are you OK with Trump taking top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago? Let’s put it that way.” This time Yang gave a direct answer: “Of course not.”

POTUS ・ 15 HOURS AGO