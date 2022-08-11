ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
LOCKLAND, OH
Fox 19

Eastgate Mall sold at auction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Fretboard brewery to open new taproom at Norwood development

NORWOOD, Ohio — Fretboard Brewery is opening a new location as part of Factory 52, a new development being built in Norwood. PLK Communities announce Fetboard Brewing will be part of the redevelopment that's happening at the former site of the US Playing Card factory on Beech Street. "Fretboard...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of Fiona’s baby brother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that they have named Fiona’s baby brother Fritz. The Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two, Fritz and Ferguson. “We would have been happy with either name,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday

AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lincoln Heights woman creates nonprofit to inspire, mentor young girls

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A local woman has created a non-profit to provide mentorship opportunities for Black girls and teens across Greater Cincinnati. The organization is called Passion 2 Purpose and founder Sherikka Lowry said she wants to help “break generational curses one chain at a time.”. The program...
SPRINGDALE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH

