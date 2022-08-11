Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
WLWT 5
Neighbors helping neighbors; two organizations help families get ready for back to school with some flair
CINCINNATI — It's that time already, back to school. While many children return to school without the basic supplies they need, back-to-school events here in the tri-state are making that process a little easier. More than 500 backpacks were given out Saturday as students are getting prepared to return...
Fox 19
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
WLWT 5
Fretboard brewery to open new taproom at Norwood development
NORWOOD, Ohio — Fretboard Brewery is opening a new location as part of Factory 52, a new development being built in Norwood. PLK Communities announce Fetboard Brewing will be part of the redevelopment that's happening at the former site of the US Playing Card factory on Beech Street. "Fretboard...
WLWT 5
Break from Heat for Back to School
CINCINNATI — Staying cooler than usual for back to school. Small chances for passing showers the next few days.
WLWT 5
New restrictions begin in Over-the-Rhine; ban expected to be place through year's end
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into front doors of a Westwood Walmart
Police said a driver drove through the front door of Walmart on Ferguson Rd in Westwood. Police suspect the driver was impaired.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of Fiona’s baby brother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that they have named Fiona’s baby brother Fritz. The Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two, Fritz and Ferguson. “We would have been happy with either name,...
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares a few quick dinner ideas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - By this time next week, the bulk of our local schools will be back in session. Kroger's chef Aaron Nieman has some ideas to help you get dinner on the table in a jiffy.
Fox 19
1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday
AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
WLWT 5
Lincoln Heights woman creates nonprofit to inspire, mentor young girls
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A local woman has created a non-profit to provide mentorship opportunities for Black girls and teens across Greater Cincinnati. The organization is called Passion 2 Purpose and founder Sherikka Lowry said she wants to help “break generational curses one chain at a time.”. The program...
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
Cincinnati CityBeat
FBI Kills Armed Suspect in Wilmington, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
"What a year this week has been," as the meme goes. This week, Greater Cincinnati found itself in the spotlight for an FBI chase, a nightlife district shooting, a new stadium name, a baseball game played in a field of corn and Pete Rose's continued repugnant comments. Catch up on the headlines below.
WLWT 5
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
WLWT 5
Backpacks and Breakfast: Annual back-to-school event to provide school supplies for 900 students
COVINGTON, Ky. — An annual back-to-school event is making sure students have everything they need before heading to class. This year’s Backpack & Breakfast event will provide 900 free backpacks to low-income families. Backpacks & Breakfast will be held over two days starting Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9...
