ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Silly Goose: Nassau County Woman Ticketed After Illegal 'Pet' Bird Found Caged

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8UX1_0hDi4I5q00
A Nassau County woman was ticketed for allegedly keeping a Canadian Goose as a pet. Photo Credit: Department of Environmental Conservation/Rror on Wikimedia Commons

A New York woman’s goose is cooked, metaphorically, after she was allegedly caught housing a Canadian Goose in her backyard.

Officers with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Long Island were contacted on Saturday, July 30, with a complaint from a Nassau County resident claiming their neighbor was keeping a Canadian Goose in a cage.

The caller told officers they were concerned that the animal did not have enough room to move around and did not have ample food and water, the department said.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the goose in a wire dog crate in the woman's backyard.

The homeowner reportedly told officers that a friend had dropped the animal off after rehabilitating it for a prior injury and that she intended to keep it as a pet.

“(Officer) DeRose advised the woman of New York's regulations against keeping wildlife as pets before removing the goose and ticketing the subject for unlawfully possessing protected wildlife,” DEC said in a statement.

The goose was examined and found to be in good health. It was later released into the wild.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Missing Great Neck Man Found Safe

Police on Long Island announced a missing man who hadn't been seen in a day has been found safe. Louis Alibutod, age 75, of Great Neck was reported missing in Great Neck on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to Nassau County detectives, Alibutod was last seen leaving Leonard’s of Great Neck...
GREAT NECK, NY
Jeffery Mac

CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges

Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Pets & Animals
City
New York City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Government
Nassau County, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Large Sinkholes Close Jersey Shore Beach

A beach in Monmouth County has been closed due to several large sinkholes, authorities said.The sinkholes are near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach near McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach police said."The area is fenced off and we ask the public to remain clear for safety reasons," police sai…
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Hurt When Boat Runs Aground On Jersey Shore

Four people were hurt when a boat ran aground in the Barnegat Bay in Toms River, authorities said. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, police and firefighters responded to Boca Raton Drive at Chadwick Island, Toms River police and firefighters said. There were seven people aboard the boat,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Caged#Long Island#Birds#Canadian
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Fire rips through home in Valley Stream

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that ripped through a home in Valley Stream. The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Casper Street. Officers say when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the upstairs. The homeowner told police everyone inside was able to get out safely. No injuries...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
338K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy