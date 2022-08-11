ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

NBC Miami

Woman Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tamarac

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Friday that left one woman dead in Tamarac. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, BSO Tamarac District deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road in Tamarac. According to investigators,...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Killed In Crash With Cop Just South Of Boca Raton

Crash At Lyons Road and West Sample Leading To Road Closures. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving her vehicle and a Coconut Creek police car. The woman later died. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS

ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday morning along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The man's body was discovered around 4:30 a.m. He has not been identified at this time. Police say he was in the emergency lane of Atlantic Avenue going eastbound.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: Glades Road, I-95, Military Trail Among Road Closures This Week

Get Ready, Set, Stop! Expect Major Traffic Issues This Week In, Around Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Our look ahead at major traffic issues this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across Palm Beach County is full of closures, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SERIOUSLY: Boca Raton Family Calls 911 Over Dog In Pool

DISPATCHER: This Is For A Dog. Not A Person Who Went In After A Dog. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Sunday morning was called to a home in the 9700 block of Richmond Circle for a drowning. As information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Car Slams Into Rear Of School Bus, Is Dragged Over Train Tracks

Palm Beach County School District’s First Day Of School Leaves Juveniles Seriously Injured… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning school bus crash left one teen seriously injured after he slammed into a school bus stopped at a railroad crossing. The Palm […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Boat fire on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man killed after cars crash, flip on interstate near Boynton Beach

A 46-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a two-car crash that closed Interstate 95 south near Hypoluxo Road early Friday morning, according to officials. The highway has since been reopened. The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. when a 2019 Mercedes was heading south at a high rate of speed behind a 2021 Lexus approaching Hypoluxo Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation

(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
