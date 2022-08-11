Man getting order at food truck shot dead during carjacking, police search for suspects

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh Jurberg
Related
KSAT 12
Castle Hills police searching for man who wrecked SUV, wanted on DWI warrant in Bexar County
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Castle Hills police are working to track down a driver who crashed his SUV into a stone wall and flipped it before running from the scene on Sunday morning. The incident happened near the corner of the 6700 block of West Avenue and Mimosa Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left victim fighting for life
SAN ANTONIO - Two major accidents sent one person to the hospital and had police looking for four others who fled the scene, according to police. At around 12:46 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of north Elmendorf St. and west Woodlawn Ave. Police said they actually witnessed the...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 men breaking into storage units arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 40s have been arrested after they allegedly broke into multiple storage units on the city’s far West Side early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. at a storage facility in the 2400 block of SW...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident that left teen injured
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in the hospital and police are investigating a hit-and-run accident. Police say an SUV hit the teen then fled the scene. The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of Kirk Place & Frio City Rd. at around 10:07 p.m. According to police, the 19-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times by coworker inside North side business
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by a coworker at a business on the North side. Police were dispatched to the 15600 block of Huebner Road at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. According to officials, about 4 men were inside the business property...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman walking on access road of Loop 1604 hit by car, driver arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was injured and a driver has been arrested following a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, not...
KSAT 12
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to stabbing on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man during an altercation on the city’s East Side Saturday night. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gembler Road, not far from North W.W. White Road after receiving word of a cutting.
KSAT 12
Man robs SW Side taco stand, fires gunshot into air, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say brandished a handgun and robbed a taco stand on the city’s Southwest Side late Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a taco stand in the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Medina Base Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pole off of Hwy 90 on SW Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he lost control of his vehicle before it slid into a pole with an overhead sign on the Southwest Side. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Authorities searching for suspect who shot, killed 2 teens at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot and killed last month at a South Side apartment complex. Now, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in tracking down the suspect responsible. On Friday, July 29, Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop on the North Side. Police said a man walked into Hazel Sky Smoke Shop at 7071 San Pedro on August 8 and asked an employee to show him multiple items.
KTSA
One killed in crash on San Antonio’s Southwest side, police believe speed was the cause
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Sunday afternoon crash on the Southwest side has claimed the life of a driver who was reportedly going too fast. San Antonio Police say the crash at around 4 P.M. was in the Eastbound lane of 90 near South General McMullen. The driver...
foxsanantonio.com
Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen
A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
KSAT 12
Mother calls police after 18-year-old son returns from party with gunshot wounds, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teenager was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, the teen’s mother called 911 for help at their home in the 200 block of Joe Blanks Street.
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
KSAT 12
Shooter takes aim at man walking along NW Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to learn more about the person who took aim at a man as he walked along a Northwest Side street late Thursday night. Thy say the 18-year-old was shot three times, twice in his backside and once in his arm. He...
foxsanantonio.com
Young man leaves long blood trail to his apartment after being shot on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is in the hospital after being shot while walking on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Woodstone Drive near Interstate 10. Police said the 18-year-old was walking along the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex when someone...
Comments / 14