ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 47

Tammy Jacobs
2d ago

And when he’s 30 years old homeless and a alcoholic everybody will say well he had a choice! He could’ve done better! Most of those homeless people many people point at …they don’t have a choice they never did it all started way before they ever had a choice!

Reply(1)
13
Miss America
3d ago

To the parent I no you must need help I’m not here to judge you their are resources out there you are not alone

Reply(8)
5
Denise Dykes
3d ago

Raising an alcoholic!! Someone needs to go to jail!!!

Reply(1)
23
Related
cleveland19.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
OHIO STATE
qudach.com

Gunman opens fire into family home

HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Butler County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Marathon, OH
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ices#Convenience Store#Alcohol#Smirnoff Ice#The Marathon Gas Station
Fox 19

Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Cleveland.com

Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WISH-TV

Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy