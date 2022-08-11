Read full article on original website
Tammy Jacobs
2d ago
And when he’s 30 years old homeless and a alcoholic everybody will say well he had a choice! He could’ve done better! Most of those homeless people many people point at …they don’t have a choice they never did it all started way before they ever had a choice!
Miss America
3d ago
To the parent I no you must need help I’m not here to judge you their are resources out there you are not alone
Denise Dykes
3d ago
Raising an alcoholic!! Someone needs to go to jail!!!
cleveland19.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
"That's our biggest fear right now, we don't want people to start hunting them," the police chief said.
qudach.com
Gunman opens fire into family home
HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
Richmond officer's fiancée shares love, hope in 1st Facebook post since shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — As a Richmond police officer clings to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, the woman she is engaged to marry showed her strength in the face of tragedy with a social media post Sunday. Sierra Neal, the fiancee of injured Officer Seara Burton, posted to publicly...
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
A gunman was captured on camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to remain anonymous for safety concerns, believes their teenage son was targeted.
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Driver charged with DUI after 5 people hurt at fair in West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Deputies said the driver accused of hitting five people at the Mason County Fair was driving under the influence. Investigators said Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two senior citizens and three children around 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. One child was flown to […]
Fox 19
Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
OSHP: 3 people dead after head-on crash in Clermont County
TATE TOWNSHIP — Three people have died after a head-on-crash Sunday morning in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati. >>UPDATE: Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood. Crews were dispatched to the crash scene at around 8:52...
3 people, including a firefighter, hurt in house fire in Champaign County
ROSEWOOD — At least three people were hurt in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Champaign County, according to a post on the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook Page. >>Crews respond to house fire on Yale Ave. in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to a home in the 6400...
School bus with 32 students crashes into College Corner home
A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner Monday morning.
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. v According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the […]
WKRC
Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
WISH-TV
Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
