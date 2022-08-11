Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Edna Gladine Childress Davis
Edna Gladine Childress Davis, age 80 of Pulaski passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born January 20, 1942 in Carroll County she was the daughter of the late Paul Benjamin Childress & Liza Oakley Childress. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edgar Davis, sisters, Frances Lawson, Margaret Gravley, Mary Daniels and brother, Richard “Dick” Childress.
NRVNews
Meredith, Jr., Byron Janney
Byron “Barney” Janney Meredith, Jr., of Riner Virginia, at the age of 80, went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family. Barney was one of five children, born and raised on his parent’s dairy farm in...
NRVNews
Akers, Charles Lee
Charles Lee Akers, 53 of Pulaski passed away August 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, 1:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
NRVNews
Grubb, Jean Elizabeth
Jean Elizabeth Grubb, 71, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was a U. S. Navy veteran. Per her request, Jean’s body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Board. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jean would be honored if donations...
NRVNews
Morrell, Gene Allen
Gene Allen Morrell, 75 of Indian Valley, went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, R.W. & Nellie Morrell. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, with Bachelor’s degrees in history and journalism, and a Master’s degree in history. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and served with the 25th Infantry Division. He retired from the Army Reserve at the rank of Major after 21 years of service. He was the author of “Heroes Among Us: World War II Veterans of Montgomery County and Radford, Virginia.” He was a journalist, with more than 30 years of experience as reporter and editor with the News Messenger and Southwest Times.
NRVNews
Davis, Edna Childress
NRVNews
Young, Almeta Kessinger
Almeta Kessinger Young, age 81, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on December 28, 1940 to the late Roy Kemper and Lucy Smith Kessinger. She was preceded in death by sisters Fleta Smith, Doris Walters, Lois Green, and Lucy Martin,...
NRVNews
Blankenship, Dewey Lee
Dewey Lee Blankenship 83, of Narrows, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg. Dewey was born in Giles County, VA on March 26, 1939, and was a son of the late Jessie Davis Blankenship and Lilly Mae Clark Blankenship.
NRVNews
Raymond, Brenda Doyle
Brenda Doyle Raymond, 67 of Christiansburg, passed away on August 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Holland Doyle, Jr. and Nellie Fay Doyle; husband, Donald Roy Raymond; daughter, Christina Dawn Raymond-Rehg; and sister, Marlene Glenda Gibson. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Rachel Renee Merrix;...
NRVNews
Clark, Olivia DeSaBaugh
Olivia DeSaBaugh Clark, age 95 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin. Born August 12, 1926 in Florida, she was the daughter of the late Forest DeSaBaugh and Niona Kea Pope. She was also preceded in death by Sons, Donald Eugene Clark, Jr. and Richard Wayne Clark; Brothers – Richard, Charles, and Walter Jennings and one Sister, Ruth Edwards.
NRVNews
Holston, Larry Eugene
Larry Eugene Holston, age 61, of Newport News, VA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born October 8, 1960 in Pulaski, VA he was the son of the late Clarence Neil Holston and Cora Mae (John) Brookman. He was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Dale Holston and sisters Sandra Wilkerson and Shannon Holston.
NRVNews
Arnold, Carolyn Eversole
Carolyn Alberta “Bert” Eversole Arnold, age 81 of Dublin passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born February 13, 1941 in Wytheville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Eversole & Bertha Elma Jonas Eversole. She was also preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Eversole, sister, Helen E. Etter and nephew, Nick Folden.
NRVNews
Housing Connections to Become Part of NRCA
Radford – Two nonprofit organizations with a long history of service to the New River Valley are joining forces to help connect families and individuals with safe, affordable housing. Effective August 1, 2022, Housing Connections will merge with New River Community Action, Inc. (NRCA). Housing Connections, originally established as...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
NRVNews
Atway, Ann Brockenbrough
Ann Brockenbrough Atway passed away on August 5, 2022, at her home in Dublin, Va. after a brief illness. Ann was born in Lynchburg, Va. on January 25, 1930. Her father and mother were early aviators, and she, along with her five siblings, grew up beside their parent’s airport in Mecklenburg County, N.C. The family sold Piper cub airplanes and gave flying lessons. Ann and her siblings learned to fly at an early age and they all became immersed in the family aviation business.
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
WXII 12
20 years later: Short family murders still unsolved, sheriffs give update on task force
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — It's been 20 years since the Short family was killed. On Aug. 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
pcpatriot.com
Scout completes Eagle Scout Project in Pulaski
Aidan Doyle is with Troop 141 out of Christiansburg. He’s almost 16 years old and an uprising Junior at Auburn High School. Aidan recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Town of Pulaski, he put in two benches at Heritage Park. He wanted to do a project for the Town of Pulaski as this is where his grandparents Johnny and Wanda Saunders live. It became a bit of a tribute to honor his great grandmothers, Marlene Jones and Lois Saunders – both deceased now from cancer. Granny Marlene and his “Maw Maw” Wanda Saunders would walk him down the Dora Highway trail when he was younger. He would like to thank John and Donna Travis, his family and friends who donated and Kim Caudill of the Pulaski Public Works Department for all of their contributions to this project.
NRVNews
9/3: Potter in the Park Challenge
Calling all wizards and muggles! It’s time to leave the cupboard under the stairs and run or walk in the TriWizard TriMile Potter in the Park 5K fundraiser for literacy on September 3 in Radford. Wizarding wear optional! The course winds through the forbidden forest and wizarding world of Bisset Park.
smithmountainlake.com
Poplar Forest celebrates parkway opening, bringing Thomas Jefferson's own centuries-old plans to life
After almost a year and a half of construction, and many years more of dreaming and planning, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest celebrated the grand opening of the Poplar Forest Parkway on Aug. 5. Visitors to Thomas Jefferson’s Bedford County retreat home will now be able to directly access the...
