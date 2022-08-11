ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police chase follows incident at Cincinnati FBI office

By Tana Weingartner, WVXU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7ydZ_0hDi04g500 An armed individual attempted to get inside the Cincinnati FBI office Thursday , prompting a police chase that led officers to Chester Township in Clinton County. A confrontation was unfolding, according to police and emergency management officials.

“Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor,” reports Clinton County EMA in a Facebook post .

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. Thursday when the FBI reported “an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility” at the FBI Cincinnati Field Office. The agency says armed FBI agencies responded to an alarm. The suspect then fled northbound on I-71.

During an update at about 1:30 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was still an active standoff situation. Lt. Nathan Dennis told media at a staging area near Caesar Creek Flea Market that “the situation is contained to a certain area” and “right now there is no public risk to anything outside of that area.”

The area remains locked down for safety, Dennis said. He also elaborated more on the events leading up to the current situation.

“The suspect vehicle did fire shots during that pursuit. The vehicle then exited on State Route 73 and went east on State Route 73. They traveled east to Smith road; they went north on Smith Road almost over top of Interstate 71 where the vehicle came to a stop. Once the vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged between officers on scene and the suspect.

“At this time, no officers have been injured as a result of this,” he continued. “The scene is still active and there’s still an active standoff situation occurring at this time.”

Dennis did not comment on the suspect other than to confirm he is male.

“As of right now, I can’t positively identify the suspect or his injuries if there are any,” he said.

Police shutdown I-71 and multiple roadways in Clinton County outside Wilmington. I-71 reopened at about 2:18 p.m. Thursday, but the Clinton County EMA said State Route 73 (between SR 380 and Mitchell Road) remain closed for the time being.

This story will be updated.

