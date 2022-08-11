ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

NEWS CENTER Maine

Two killed in Berwick crash Sunday

BERWICK, Maine — A crash involving two vehicles in Berwick on Sunday resulted in two deaths. It happened on Portland Street (Route 4) near where the street intersects with Old Route 4, according to a release from Berwick police. "A 1999 Volvo S70 was traveling southbound passing multiple cars...
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Boston school dean who shot student pleads guilty to federal charge

BOSTON — A former Boston high school dean already in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has pleaded guilty to a federal gang-related charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday to a count of racketeering conspiracy more than two years after he was indicted alongside dozens of other Latin Kings members, leaders, and associates.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Domestic abuse helplines in need of volunteers

YORK COUNTY, Maine — It's a call that could make a difference between life and death for people trying to leave an abusive relationship. But Maine's domestic violence resource centers are losing volunteers they rely on to answer those calls. This is a critical shortage at a time when...
YORK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Plane bumps another while backing up at Boston airport

BOSTON — An airplane bumped into another plane while backing up at Logan International Airport in Boston, prompting an investigation. No one was injured when the two Delta Airlines planes collided at low-speed on Friday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it is investigating, the Boston Globe reported.
BOSTON, MA
