Two killed in Berwick crash Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — A crash involving two vehicles in Berwick on Sunday resulted in two deaths. It happened on Portland Street (Route 4) near where the street intersects with Old Route 4, according to a release from Berwick police. "A 1999 Volvo S70 was traveling southbound passing multiple cars...
Minor accused of killing NH woman and her two kids
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A minor has being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the triple homicide of a woman and her two young children, who were found shot to death last week in Northfield, New Hampshire. The arrest...
Deputies: Woman broke into Parsonsfield home with gun, duct tape
PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Boston woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a York County home with duct tape and a gun, deputies say. The York County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Kinley Macdonald, 41, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of Class A burglary and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Boston school dean who shot student pleads guilty to federal charge
BOSTON — A former Boston high school dean already in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has pleaded guilty to a federal gang-related charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday to a count of racketeering conspiracy more than two years after he was indicted alongside dozens of other Latin Kings members, leaders, and associates.
Domestic abuse helplines in need of volunteers
YORK COUNTY, Maine — It's a call that could make a difference between life and death for people trying to leave an abusive relationship. But Maine's domestic violence resource centers are losing volunteers they rely on to answer those calls. This is a critical shortage at a time when...
Broken sewage pipes prompt closures in 2 Maine communities
MAINE, USA — For the fifth time this summer, Wells Harbor is closed to swimming and other water contact activities following a sewer break on a line that runs through the harbor. "Nature didn't want that pipe to be there," Wells Sanitary District Superintendent Nick Rico said. Rico says...
Plane bumps another while backing up at Boston airport
BOSTON — An airplane bumped into another plane while backing up at Logan International Airport in Boston, prompting an investigation. No one was injured when the two Delta Airlines planes collided at low-speed on Friday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it is investigating, the Boston Globe reported.
Wells Harbor sewer pipe fails again, permanent repair slated for September
WELLS, Maine — After yet another sewer pipe failure in Wells Harbor, officials announced a permanent repair slated for September. A news release from Wells town officials stated the pipe failed again on Thursday. This comes after multiple pipe issues over the last month. Though, this time, there is no sewage being released as the pump was successfully shut off.
