ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 2

Related
Cat Country 102.9

UPDATE: MontanaFair Shooting Determined an Isolated Incident, No Arrests Made Yet

UPDATE: August 16, 11:34 a.m. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released a press release detailing the incident. According to the information contained within, Fair security was the first on the scene. They determined from witnesses that a male wearing a red shirt fired the weapon. The male was found by the concession stands before attempting to flee.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Man shot by BPD was asked 73 times not to resist

In a press conference with Chief St. John Monday morning, the Billings Police Chief described the harrowing events that led up to the officer involved shooting Friday night in the 1800 blk of 6th St. West. The suspect is a 22-year-old Billings man who remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. His name has not been released because of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made. Six-year police veteran Ryland Nelson is the officer who fired one round from his department issued handgun and struck the suspect in the abdomen.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

MontanaFair remains open following Monday night's shooting

UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M. MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:. "MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions. We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?

By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Robbery#Violent Crime#Hampton Place
Cat Country 102.9

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Officials search for Billings woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Supporters of former President Trump rally in Laurel

A group met in Laurel to protest the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The raid took place Monday while the FBI was executing a search warrant for possible violations of the espionage act. The Department of Justice unsealed the search warrant and property receipt from the raid...
LAUREL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Electric Buses Are Coming to Billings Thanks to $3.8 Million Grant

As a result of the Federal Transit Administration's new Low-No Emission and Bus Facilities Program, you'll soon see MET Transit buses around town that aren't like their usual fleet. That's because instead of guzzling gasoline, they'll need to charge overnight. That's right, they're electric buses. The grant will also help improve the bus stations with charging stations and training of staff. But, when will we see them? That answer remains to be seen for now.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The BEST Soup Stops in Billings

Recently, with the news of Entree Soup being vandalized (to read about that, click the button below), I noted how much the community enjoys our soup, especially in the colder months! As August winds down, here are my favorite stops for some delicious soup!. Entree Soup (You knew this was...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Check out these local thrift shops around Billings

For anyone who loves vintage finds of any kind, here are five thrift shops to browse through in Billings when you’re out and about. Several vintage stores are located in downtown Billings. Oxford Hotel antique has been in business since 1981. The store has all kinds of vintage and antique items to look through! They also have an ongoing sale of red-slashed items that are half-priced. Oxford Hotel Antiques is located at 2411 Montana Avenue and is open Wednesday and Saturday from 10:30 to 4:30 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy