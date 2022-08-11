Read full article on original website
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
I'm a single person who only shops at Costco 3 times a year. Here are the 15 items I always buy.
I shop for just myself and only need to go to the wholesale chain every few months to stock up on my favorite bulk buys, like toilet paper and salmon.
Here's what is getting more expensive at the grocery store
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% - the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year. The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive. A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs:...
3 warning signs about the economy coming out of America's top companies
Companies are bracing for potential trouble ahead by lowering their advertising budgets, cutting costs and adapting to their customers' changing spending habits.
Artificial intelligence was supposed to transform health care. It hasn’t.
Machine learning could improve medicine by analyzing data to improve diagnoses and target cures, but technological, bureaucratic, and regulatory obstacles have slowed progress.
Diapers and tampons shake ‘nonessential item’ tax status in more states as prices rise
As inflation hikes up the costs of period-care products and diapers, more states are rolling back sales tax on such items to ease pressure on consumers’ budgets. Colorado enacted a law Wednesday exempting those goods from state sales tax starting next year, when a similar measure in Iowa will also take hold. Consumers in Louisiana won’t have to wait that long; the state scrapped its sales tax on diapers and menstruation sanitary products as of July 1. Period-care items are already exempt from state sales taxes in Florida, Maryland and New York, which each extended carve-outs to diapers in recent weeks. Florida did the same last month, albeit just for a year.
CNET
Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
Best Buy trims jobs after it cuts sales and profit outlook
NEW YORK — Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes.Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting, but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level."We're always evaluating and evolving our teams to make sure we're serving our customers," Best Buy said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. 'With an ever-changing macroeconomic environment, including customers shopping more digitally than ever, we have made...
TechCrunch
Startup yachts, Adam Neumann and wait what year is it again?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Natasha took over Equity Monday this week alongside Grace, as Alex enjoys some always-deserved vacation. Thankfully, there was way too much to get into. So much so that I recommend you listening to this podcast immediately before a whole news cycle breaks.
Fast Company
It’s time for a meat tax. Here’s how to make it work
Rearing livestock and growing crops to feed them has destroyed more tropical forest and killed more wildlife than any other industry. Animal agriculture also produces vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. The environmental consequences are so profound that the world cannot meet climate goals and keep ecosystems intact...
TechCrunch
Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp
Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
AOL Corp
The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%
Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
TechCrunch
Why Twitter anons are sending crypto to celebrities
Last week, we talked about a hack that gave new, ironic meaning to the word “trustless.” This week, we’ll get into one of the most polarizing aspects of crypto — privacy. If someone forwarded you this message, you can subscribe on TechCrunch’s newsletter page. all...
TechCrunch
When the dam breaks, IPOs are going to be wild
A programming note: I am off this week. The excellent Anna Heim, who often helps write The Exchange and recently took over its weekend newsletter, will be filling in. She’s the best! I’m back on the 22nd!. As the saying goes, don’t threaten me with a good time....
TechCrunch
As companies fight to retain talent, employee benefits startups might escape cost cuts
There was a spike in the number of startups offering employee benefits services through a B2B2C model last year, as nearly every company focused on employee benefits amid the Great Resignation in an effort to retain and attract talent. These startups sell everything from paid care leave coordination and fertility services to discounted gym memberships to consumers through their employers.
TechCrunch
Gorgias’ valuation rises to $710M with $30M Series C for e-commerce customer support
Transpose Platform and Shopify led the round and were joined by previous investors Jason Lemkin of SaaStr, Rajeev Dham from Sapphire Ventures, CRV and Alven. It’s been a few years since we profiled the company, whose total funding to date is $72.4 million. In late 2020, the company had raised $25 million in Series B funding on a $305 million valuation. The company was valued at $680 million prior to this round, Gorgias co-founder and CEO Romain Lapeyre told TechCrunch via email.
TechCrunch
a16z says ‘WeBack’ to WeWork’s Neumann with its biggest check ever
The funding round values Flow at over $1 billion, making it a unicorn before it even commences operations, which it plans to do in 2023, according to the Times. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added.
US News and World Report
Prada Seeks $1 Billion Valuation in Milan Listing - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada SpA is considering seeking at least $1 billion from a second listing in Milan and is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc on early preparations, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The offering would likely take place next year with the company looking to raise...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Samsung’s vice chairman receives presidential pardon for bribery conviction
Last night was a full moon, somehow it’s already halfway through August, and did you know there’s a Beach Plum LaCroix flavor? The world’s gone topsy-turvy, but at least it’s time for the weekend. What did you do this week that made you feel alive? Can...
TechCrunch
Mobot secures capital to grow its fleet of robots that bug-test mobile apps
Eden Full Goh hopes to change that — and to make money doing so. She’s the founder of Mobot, a startup building what Full Goh claims is the first “infrastructure-as-a-service” platform that lets developers use physical robots to automate app testing on devices. Bucking the macroeconomic trend, Mobot this week closed a $12.5 million Series A round led by Cota Capital with participation from Heavybit, Uncorrelated Ventures, Bling Capital and Primary Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total raised to $17.8 million.
