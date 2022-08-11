Read full article on original website
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
coingeek.com
TipStampers: The BSV powered interactive platform allowing content creators to earn
I interviewed the creator of TipStampers.com, an earning platform for content creators built atop Bitcoin SV. Creators earn 100% of revenue from their following (tips, comments, likes, etc.). The platform earns via posting and membership fees. What was the motivation for creating the TipStampers platform?. “There’s quite a few motivations...
Instagram and Facebook are stalking you on websites accessed through their apps. What can you do about it?
Social media platforms have had some bad press in recent times, largely prompted by the vast extent of their data collection. Now Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has upped the ante. Not content with following every move you make on its apps, Meta has reportedly devised a way to also know everything you do in external websites accessed through its apps. Why is it going to such lengths? And is there a way to avoid this surveillance? ‘Injecting’ code to follow you Meta has a custom in-app browser that operates on Facebook, Instagram and any website you might click...
Are You Creating Content for Human Consumption? Let's Find Out.
Here are the six steps to developing an effective content strategy that's actually made for human consumption (from the perspective of a chef).
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
voguebusiness.com
Virtual influencer Miquela is back. This time, brands are metaverse ready
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Virtual influencer Miquela is back. After a break from major brand deals, one of the first virtual influencers (the eleventh ever created) known for her inclusive stance and stylish selfies, is partnering with teen retailer Pacsun, one of the fashion brands readily embracing Web3 and the metaverse.
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
TechCrunch
Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp
Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
NEWSBTC
The new Polygon Web3 platform, FrontFanz, signs over 100 more creators to join their platform
The Web3 content subscription platform has signed 500+ creators with over 40 million followers across social media and over 60 million in subscription earnings. FrontFanz, the female-led venture founded by Rosey Sin and Stacey Carlaa, has announced its next wave of content creator acquisitions, unveiling over 100 new creators set to join the Web3 platform at launch. Led by Courtney Ann and Tracy Kiss, who each have over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone, this latest addition represents the next wave of content creators who have abandoned their traditional platforms and are making the jump into Web3 through FrontFanz.
How creators and advertisers make money from user-generated content ads on platforms like TikTok
UGC, or user-generated content, has been around for decades. But TikTok is fueling a new boom, and creators are cashing in.
komando.com
How to take a break from Facebook
You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
TechCrunch
The subscription pie is getting bigger: How to leverage usage-based billing
There is one problem with that idea, however: It is not true. Subscriptions are not dying; they are just evolving. Smart companies are iterating on the subscription model with variations such as usage-based billing. Here’s what we have learned from supporting more than 4,500 subscription businesses with subscription billing and revenue management as they respond to changing times.
Android Authority
How to change your YouTube channel URL
Part of becoming a successful YouTuber is making a name for yourself—literally. By doing so, you’ll be able to sell yourself as a brand for people to frequent. One of the best ways to make yourself easily accessible is to customize your channel’s URL and include your channel name in it. That way, people don’t have to remember a long string of letters and numbers every time they want to visit your channel from the address bar.
The Windows Club
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
YouTube’s making it easier for creators to turn longer content into Shorts
It’s not just Meta that’s leaning into short-form video, with YouTube also looking to encourage more short clips via a new option that will enable creators to convert segments of their existing long-form content into minute-long Shorts variations.
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
knowtechie.com
Apple explores stuffing more ads into your iPhone apps
Apple is exploring in-app advertising inside its first-party iOS apps for the iPhone and other devices. Apple is already testing it in the Maps app, where users could theoretically see ads when searching for restaurants and more. That news comes courtesy of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On...
Comments / 1