Is the future of the microchip industry going to be Made in America?

With all eyes on Taiwan and worries mounting around semiconductor supply, the U.S. CHIPS Act is particularly timely. But it is not unique: Other countries similarly aspire to reduce their reliance on imported chips. Let’s explore. — Anna. From cheap as chips to billion-dollar incentives. U.S. president Joe...
House Democrats Pass Spending Bill in Latest Victory for Biden

House Democrats voted Friday to pass a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a major turnaround after the legislation seemed doomed just weeks ago. “Today is really a glorious day for us,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California...
