Traffic Accidents

Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ Still On Track Following Car Crash

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Lifetime ’s upcoming movie Girl In Room 13 , starring Anne Heche , is still scheduled to premiere in September, the network said during the film’s panel Thursday at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour.  Heche, who was originally scheduled to appear on the panel, remains hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash last week.

Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, addressed the issue at the top of the panel, and asked reporters to refrain from asking questions about the actor’s health status.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected,” Winter said. “We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know, just as much as we do, that we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status. This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us. We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film reached you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women. Thank you for your support and your questions about the film.”

Director Elisabeth Rohm confirmed during the panel that filming on the movie had been completed and it will air in September as scheduled.

“We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime’s so much for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa who played this victim, are committed to that cause,” Rohm said. “We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance — a tour de force much like Larissa.”

Heche has been hospitalized since Friday when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

On Monday, her representative released an update: “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche stars along with Larissa Dias, Max Montesi and Matt Hamilton in Room in Girl 13 , which explores the dark underworld of the $150-billion-dollar human trafficking industry.

Girl in Room 13 is produced by Motel Productions Inc for Lifetime. Tim Johnson, Stacy Mandelberg and Yvonne Chotzen serve as executive producers. The film is written by Maria Nation (The Gabby Douglas Story) and directed by Rohm.

Comments / 50

Kay Cox
3d ago

Why wouldn't the movie still be on track? She didn't make the movie by herself. There were hundreds of people involved with that movie. It's supposed to be stalled and all money lost because of her?

22
Beverly Jean Zelenak
3d ago

Evil people on here hope nothing happens to you or family what comes around goes around be careful of the words you spit out

15
Kathy Clark
3d ago

Regardless whether anyone likes/dislikes her for what happened, 🙏 to her family

Related
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Anne Heche In “Extremely Critical Condition,” Remains In A Coma Following Fiery Car Crash

Click here to read the full article. Anne Heche’s condition is far graver than it appeared over the weekend, a rep for the Emmy-nominated actor told Deadline. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.” The new statement comes two days after Heche’s publicist released an encouraging statement Saturday listing her as being “in stable condition.” Still, Heche’s family at the time asked for “thoughts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Elisabeth Rohm
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Anne Heche
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘Anne Never Truly Loved Me… I Was Being Used’: The Full Story Of Hollywood’s Nastiest Bust-Up — In Ellen’s Own Bitter Words

It started as a Hollywood love story for the new millennium: Girl meets girl, they fall in love and the lovers live happily ever.But for Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche, it just wasn’t meant to be — and ended in allegations of infidelity, charges of social climbing, a drug overdose, and shattered dreams of a baby.“If you could have shot the scene when I met Ellen, the lights would go dim, and everybody would go blurry,” Heche said in an interview shortly after they met.The scene was an Oscar party in 1997. “I came toward her across a crowded...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Anne Heche dead at 53 after injuries sustained from car crash

Anne Heche attends the 27th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In To Erase MS at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS) Actress Anne Heche, who sustained critical burns, significant pulmonary injury and severe anoxic brain injury after crashing her...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’

There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

