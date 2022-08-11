ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sportscasting

Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect

Christopher Bell visited with the media before Richmond and admitted he intentionally blocked Ross Chastain at Michigan because he was racing the Trackhouse driver the way he raced him. The post Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Kevin Harvick’s big win

Kevin Harvick didn’t have a great start to this NASCAR Cup season but he’s sure making the most of his finish and earning his nickname as “The Closer.” Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series 400-lap race at Richmond Raceway for his second straight win, just in time for the Cup playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Candidly Talks Retirement and Reveals ‘Perfect’ Ending to His Career Includes Racing Against Someone Special

Kyle Busch visited with the media before Richmond and talked about his timeline for retirement, and the "perfect" ending to his career, which includes racing against someone special. The post Kyle Busch Candidly Talks Retirement and Reveals ‘Perfect’ Ending to His Career Includes Racing Against Someone Special   appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
State
Kansas State
thecomeback.com

Golf fans react to ‘Seinfeld’ related grouping at U.S. Amateur

While it went off the air in 1998, Seinfeld still resonates with people. That includes the United States Golf Association. Or, at the very least, it includes the person who came up with the pairings for the upcoming U.S. Amateur. On Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. Amateur will be a...
GOLF
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides

Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
APPAREL
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kurt Busch
thecomeback.com

Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim

So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
GOLF
Top Speed

This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing

Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
CARS
thecomeback.com

Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future

There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
GOLF
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron

Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
ENTERTAINMENT
#Nba#The Air Jordan#Concord
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Takes Tequila Shots With Newlyweds At Jewelry Store

Ja Morant knows the perfect way to celebrate a marriage -- the NBA star congratulated a newlywed couple he met at a jewelry store this week with shots of Casamigos!!!. It all went down on Thursday at the famous Icebox store in Atlanta ... which happens to be Ja's go-to spot when it comes to coppin' new bling.
NBA
Top Speed

Ford Pays Tribute To The Original 1966 Bronco In the Best Way Possible

Ford made the best decision it could have made when it decided to bring back the Bronco name. The compact off-road SUV instantly made an impression and put competitors in a lot of trouble. But, at the same time, it’s hard to overlook how modern the new Bronco is compared to the original 1966 Bronco. It seems that Ford feels the same, as while customers are still waiting for their first orders, the company announced the special Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions. There will only be 1966 units built - as a tribute to the year the original Bronco debuted.
CARS
Agriculture Online

Ford 8N V-12: The Hot Rod Lincoln

Yep, you read that right. This V12-powered Ford 8N is an OG Hot. Rod. Lincoln. (And if the song isn't playing in your head by now, it should be.) Wait, what? I remember that song, Interesting Iron guy, that Model A had a V8. Get it together, tractor guy. Well,...
CARS
