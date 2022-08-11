Read full article on original website
Kevin Harvick Shifts Unwanted Attention Onto Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kevin Harvick broke a long losing streak to lock down his playoff spot, but there are Cup Series veterans with longer runs of futility.
Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect
Christopher Bell visited with the media before Richmond and admitted he intentionally blocked Ross Chastain at Michigan because he was racing the Trackhouse driver the way he raced him.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Kevin Harvick’s big win
Kevin Harvick didn’t have a great start to this NASCAR Cup season but he’s sure making the most of his finish and earning his nickname as “The Closer.” Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series 400-lap race at Richmond Raceway for his second straight win, just in time for the Cup playoffs.
Kyle Busch Candidly Talks Retirement and Reveals ‘Perfect’ Ending to His Career Includes Racing Against Someone Special
Kyle Busch visited with the media before Richmond and talked about his timeline for retirement, and the "perfect" ending to his career, which includes racing against someone special.
thecomeback.com
Golf fans react to ‘Seinfeld’ related grouping at U.S. Amateur
While it went off the air in 1998, Seinfeld still resonates with people. That includes the United States Golf Association. Or, at the very least, it includes the person who came up with the pairings for the upcoming U.S. Amateur. On Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. Amateur will be a...
Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell trade words after Michigan crash
Both drivers took blame but Ross Chastain said Christopher Bell got emotional with his discisions ahead of the NASCAR crash. Last week, the NASCAR Cup Series raced in Brooklyn, Michigan. Kevin Harvick claimed his first win of the season via Michigan International Speedway after the top 4 were wipped out in a number of 2 laps.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022: See the Best Pics From the Tattoo Contest
The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held its historic tattoo contest earlier this week. And yesterday, the official rally Instagram page finally showed off some of the best works of ink that walked in front of the judges. The contest took place on Tuesday, August 9th, and featured both new and...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides
Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim
So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
Top Speed
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
thecomeback.com
Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future
There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
NASCAR Mailbag: ‘Every Car Being the Same Is No Longer Any Fun’
The Next Gen car isn't living up to its perception as more durable than NASCAR's Gen 6 model.
TMZ.com
Ja Morant Takes Tequila Shots With Newlyweds At Jewelry Store
Ja Morant knows the perfect way to celebrate a marriage -- the NBA star congratulated a newlywed couple he met at a jewelry store this week with shots of Casamigos!!!. It all went down on Thursday at the famous Icebox store in Atlanta ... which happens to be Ja's go-to spot when it comes to coppin' new bling.
Top Speed
Ford Pays Tribute To The Original 1966 Bronco In the Best Way Possible
Ford made the best decision it could have made when it decided to bring back the Bronco name. The compact off-road SUV instantly made an impression and put competitors in a lot of trouble. But, at the same time, it’s hard to overlook how modern the new Bronco is compared to the original 1966 Bronco. It seems that Ford feels the same, as while customers are still waiting for their first orders, the company announced the special Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions. There will only be 1966 units built - as a tribute to the year the original Bronco debuted.
Agriculture Online
Ford 8N V-12: The Hot Rod Lincoln
Yep, you read that right. This V12-powered Ford 8N is an OG Hot. Rod. Lincoln. (And if the song isn't playing in your head by now, it should be.) Wait, what? I remember that song, Interesting Iron guy, that Model A had a V8. Get it together, tractor guy. Well,...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Throwback Photos
It's almost football season, which means it's almost time for some fans to go viral in the crowds at college football games across the country. No one experienced that more than Katherine Webb during the Alabama BCS National Championship Game. Webb, then the girlfriend of now-husband AJ McCarron, was pointed...
Mike Tyson's Ferrari F50 Will Command Big Money At Auction
The Ferrari F50 didn't get the recognition it deserved when it was new. It was the red-headed stepchild of Ferrari's hypercar series for nearly two decades before it finally started receiving the recognition it so richly deserves. It wasn't as visceral as the F40, but few things are. Nor was...
