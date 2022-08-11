ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search for missing Harmony Montgomery now homicide investigation, say officials

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFXfH_0hDhx7l900

The search for missing five-year-old Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, say New Hampshire officials.

The state’s Attorney General John Formella says that investigators now believe the youngster was killed in early December 2019.

Mr Formella said that the “difficult and tragic conclusion” had been reached because of “just recently confirmed biological evidence” in the case. He did not give any details on the nature of that evidence.

Authorities had previously said that Harmony disappeared between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but police did not find out she was missing for two years.

“We understand that this is truly devastating news for Harmony’s family, friends and loved ones. Our hearts go out to them,” Mr Formella said on Thursday.

While Harmony’s remains have not been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just recently confirmed biological evidence that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion.”

The update in the case came almost two months after FBI agents removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to her disappearance.

In June investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.

It is the second time that the property had been searched. Law enforcement searched the property and the garden in January, with a crime scene tent set up in the yard.

“Our commitment to bringing Harmony home has not wavered, nor will it,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg at the Thursday press conference.

When Harmony disappeared she was in the legal custody of her father, who has been indicted on an assault charge that he hit the youngster in the face in July 2019.

He is also accused of unrelated firearms theft charges and has pleaded not guilty. No charges relating to Harmony’s disappearance have been filed by prosecutors.

Kayla Montgomery has been charged with two felony counts of perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

She was previously charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

The couple told police that Harmony was brought to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019. Harmony’s mother said she last saw her daughter during a phone video chat at Easter of that year.

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Law & Crime

State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities

A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
VERNON, CT
The Independent

Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide

An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
FAIRBANKS, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Mail

New Hampshire police say that new 'biological' evidence proves missing five-year-old Harmony Montgomery was MURDERED in December 2019. Body has never been found

Police investigating the disappearance of five-year-old Harmony Montgomery today revealed that she was murdered in December 2019, citing new 'biological' evidence of her death but refusing to say what it is. Harmony was five-years-old when she was last seen alive by her mother in 2019 in New Hampshire. The young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’

A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Fbi Agents#Firearms#Boston#Manchester#Violent Crime#Fbi
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: 16-Year-Old Who Disappeared Following Campground Party Feared Abducted

A 16-year-old California girl who disappeared following an end-of-school campground party was feared abducted, officials said Monday. The missing teen, Kiely Rodni, was last seen on Aug. 6 at approximately 12.30 a.m. near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee while she was at a party with more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine

A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Missing 12-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Found Shot Dead

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Say Harmony Montgomery Was Murdered—and Her Mom Is ‘Devastated’

More than two years after Harmony Montgomery vanished without a trace, authorities have finally shifted their search for the missing 8-year-old to a homicide investigation.In a Thursday press conference, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella confirmed police were looking into who killed Harmony, who was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old but was not reported missing until two years later. Formella said that while Harmony’s remains have yet to be located, investigators discovered “biological evidence” sparking the shift in the investigation.“We believe Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019,” Formella added. The announcement...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Kassandra Sweeney: Everything we know about deaths of mother and two sons found shot at New Hampshire home

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons who were found shot dead at their family home in Northfield, New Hampshire.The body of Sweeney was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.On Thursday, police confirmed the arrest of the juvenile who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.Meanwhile,...
NORTHFIELD, NH
The Independent

The Independent

791K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy