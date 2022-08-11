ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Henry J. Austin Health Fair Happening This Week

The Henry J. Austin Health Center (HJAHC) is celebrating National Health Center Week from now through August 20th. At the end of the week, a Health Fair will be hosted by HJAHC. “We also have Henry J. Austin tours for community members if they want to tour our center,” said...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.

Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
BALTIMORE, MD
phl17.com

This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.

Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
CAMDEN, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Health
Trenton, NJ
Sports
City
Trenton, NJ
midjersey.news

August 11, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

East Trenton Collaborative Provides Free Flowers

On Wednesday, a table filled with flowers was set up outside the East Trenton Collaborative (ETC) headquarters at 601 North Clinton Avenue as Trenton residents designed and received free bouquets. The Bouquet Bar At the Center was created for residents to come to the ETC’s headquarters. At the center handing...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
