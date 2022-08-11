Read full article on original website
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake. The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which was first announced in 2021. In last year’s release, the movie was described as a “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. L. Frank Baum’s beloved book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” has been retold on the big and small screen many times over the years, the most famous being the classic 1939 musical starring Judy Garland. It follows a Kansas farm girl named Dorothy who is swept away by a tornado and finds herself — and her dog Toto — in the colorful Land of Oz.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Moves From Starz to Peacock for 2023 Launch
The series is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2023, with Peacock currently having all three of the “John Wick” films released to date. The series hails from Lionsgate, which also produces the film franchise. The show was first announced as being in the works at Starz in 2018.
Boulet Brothers Sign Deal With AMC Networks’ Shudder to Expand Dragula Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)
Shudder has inked a deal with The Boulet Brothers to expand their Dragula franchise with a new season, a new spinoff series and an additional special set to debut on Shudder over the next twelve months. The pact comes on the heels of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s” fourth season, which became one of Shudder’s most watched series of 2021. Shudder is AMC Network’s streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural stories.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Sherri Shepherd Talks New Show ‘Sherri’ and Lessons Learned From Wendy Williams
Sherri Shepherd is slated to take over Wendy Williams' daytime talk show slot with "Sherri" launching this fall. Shepherd joined Cheddar News’ Hena Doba to talk about her preparations ahead of the premiere and what she has learned from past daytime talk show giants like Williams, Ellen Degeneres, and more. As she hones in her own skills and plans for the new hour-long program, she said she is thinking about who her dream guests would be. Shepherd has also teamed up with Hertz rental cars who are helping her with the big move to New York City.
HBO/HBO Max Laying Off 70 Staffers as It Shuts Down Streamer’s Reality Unit and Restructures Other Departments
After weeks of speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery is ready to reveal some of the changes that will take place at HBO Max, in advance of next year’s anticipated combination of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. And as expected, HBO Max will downsize its reality programming department. As...
Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser
The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey.
The ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Team Already Fears Racist Backlash Against Cast
This fall will provide a hearty feast for all fans of fantasy. If HBO’s new Game of Thrones saga House of Dragon or Star Wars’ latest epic Andor on Disney+ weren’t enough to whet your appetite there’s going to be Prime Video’s upcoming addition to the Lord of the Rings universe to binge on, too. The already record-breaking series is gearing up to launch this September, and in a new tell-all with TIME magazine, the cast and creators dished on their fears, hopes, and excitements for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.While most fans of J. R....
Viola Davis to Star in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ as Head Gamemaker
Davis, who is playing the mastermind of the diabolical teen death-match Volumnia Gaul, will star opposite Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, and Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom. More from Variety. More to come…. Sign up for Variety’s...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars’ Marlon Brando Moment; Museum Will Host Special Program in September
When Marlon Brando was named best actor for his performance as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s best picture winner “The Godfather” (1972), a 26-year-old Sacheen Littlefeather (Apache/Yaqui/AZ) took the stage to decline the prize on behalf of the actor. She was lambasted with an avalanche of boos from the audience, racist gestures such as “tomahawk chops” and threatened with violence offstage.
