ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
James White
Person
Judy Battista
The Spun

NFL World Using 1 Word To Describe The Cowboys Tonight

It's just the preseason, but the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are displaying a concerning trend in their preseason game tonight. The Cowboys were flagged nine times in the first half. It didn't stop there. The laundry was all over the field in the final two quarters as well. Unfortunately, "sloppy" is...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former 49ers coach takes shot at Jimmy Garoppolo

In case you were still wondering if the San Francisco 49ers are committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance and have moved on from former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, a former 49ers coach seemed to say what the franchise has been thinking for some time now. According to “a one-time Niners coach,”...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy

Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Patriots#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Mvp
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Praised By Pat McAfee: Sports World Reacts

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the case of Kirk Herbstreit and his oldest son. This summer, Kirk Herbstreit's son interned for the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee had Kirk Herbstreit on his show earlier this week, telling the ESPN college football analyst how proud he should be of his son.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub named suspect in shooting death of youth football coach

On Saturday night, many rumors started flying about former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib (who played for five NFL teams from 2008-2019, and now is a NFL broadcaster for Amazon) and his brother Yaqub potentially being involved in a fatal shooting at a youth football game. On Sunday, Benjamin Allbright of Denver radio station KOA passed on a release from the Lancaster Police Department (the Texas city where this shooting happened) naming Yaqub Talib as a suspect:
LANCASTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

49ers Post Game: Trey Lance

New Niners starting quarterback Trey Lance spoke to reporters following his team's preseason defeat of the Green Bay Packers. (8-12-22)
NFL
FOX Sports

Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending

The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers

An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback

The NFL world is praying for the family of a legendary Chiefs quarterback on Sunday morning. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has reportedly entered hospice care at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Dawson and his friends and family members. Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy