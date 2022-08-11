Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL Preseason odds: Vikings-Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 8/14/2022
A rematch of Super Bowl XI will be at front and center of the football universe on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings square off with the Las Vegas Raiders to begin each team’s preseason schedule. Feel free to join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Vikings-Raiders prediction and pick will be revealed.
Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.
NFL World Using 1 Word To Describe The Cowboys Tonight
It's just the preseason, but the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are displaying a concerning trend in their preseason game tonight. The Cowboys were flagged nine times in the first half. It didn't stop there. The laundry was all over the field in the final two quarters as well. Unfortunately, "sloppy" is...
thecomeback.com
Former 49ers coach takes shot at Jimmy Garoppolo
In case you were still wondering if the San Francisco 49ers are committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance and have moved on from former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, a former 49ers coach seemed to say what the franchise has been thinking for some time now. According to “a one-time Niners coach,”...
‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy
Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Locker Room Interview: Rookie RB Abram Smith 'Looked Explosive', Vows to 'Come Back Better' After Fumble
New Orleans Saints rookie running back recaps his NFL debut and critiques his performance.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) to have surgery Tuesday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair the torn meniscus
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Praised By Pat McAfee: Sports World Reacts
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the case of Kirk Herbstreit and his oldest son. This summer, Kirk Herbstreit's son interned for the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee had Kirk Herbstreit on his show earlier this week, telling the ESPN college football analyst how proud he should be of his son.
thecomeback.com
Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub named suspect in shooting death of youth football coach
On Saturday night, many rumors started flying about former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib (who played for five NFL teams from 2008-2019, and now is a NFL broadcaster for Amazon) and his brother Yaqub potentially being involved in a fatal shooting at a youth football game. On Sunday, Benjamin Allbright of Denver radio station KOA passed on a release from the Lancaster Police Department (the Texas city where this shooting happened) naming Yaqub Talib as a suspect:
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
Rob Gronkowski throwing official retirement party at casino
Rob Gronkowski is known for being quite a party guy, and he very fittingly is throwing an official retirement party. Gronk retired this offseason for the second time during his career. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is proving his retirement by throwing a party.
CBS News
49ers Post Game: Trey Lance
New Niners starting quarterback Trey Lance spoke to reporters following his team's preseason defeat of the Green Bay Packers. (8-12-22)
FOX Sports
Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending
The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers
An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
The Colts’ 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Indianapolis Colts are a very intriguing team heading into the 2022 NFL season – having added a new starting quarterback to the mix (Matt Ryan) will only make Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. better. Plus, the defensive unit added Stephon Gilmore to the mix, and so far he looks to come as advertised, a plus for their defensive secondary.
thecomeback.com
Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback
The NFL world is praying for the family of a legendary Chiefs quarterback on Sunday morning. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has reportedly entered hospice care at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Dawson and his friends and family members. Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback...
