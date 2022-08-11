ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

nationalblackguide.com

Dallas Black-owned Businesses, History and Bites Tour

Explore the often untold Black History of Dallas via motorcoach. Includes historical and cultural highlights and several snack stops. From the amazing miracle of the bricks in former Freedman's Town to infamous Martyrs Park and the post-Civil War former plantation/community of Joppi. The narrated bus tour also features several small dessert snacks at African American-owned businesses. Price includes motorcoach transportation, snacks at venues and beverages on the bus (soft drinks and water).
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
kshb.com

Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse

The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96

The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Washington

Orphaned Raccoon and Deer Fawn Share Hugs, Form Friendship in Texas

An unlikely friendship between a raccoon and a fawn at a Dallas, Texas area nonprofit is spreading smiles across social media. Carrie Long runs the nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends, which rescues, rehabs and releases orphaned and injured fawns. "I am permitted through Texas Parks and Wildlife, and I'm governed...
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

57-Acre Internet-Famous Venue Listed for $5.5 Million

An internet-famous wedding venue outside of Dallas was recently listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 57-acre property became an overnight Instagram sensation and has been the location of celebrity retreats and music video shoots. Still, current owner Jennifer Horowitz said the property has always been about family. When Horowitz...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Homeless veteran gets back on his feet with the help of a police officer

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A veteran who was once homeless is getting back on his feet with help from a Fort Worth police officer. This past winter, Officer Joe Spragins saw Toney Dervan at various spots in west Fort Worth responding to business complaints when Dervan was with his service dog. "Sleeping on the side of a Little Caesars building, that was my first time encountering him," said Spragins. But as the months went on, Spragins built a relationship with Dervan."He was always super nice and cooperative," said Spragins, "I would start asking him more questions and more questions and he...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

