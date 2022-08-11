Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
nationalblackguide.com
Dallas Black-owned Businesses, History and Bites Tour
Explore the often untold Black History of Dallas via motorcoach. Includes historical and cultural highlights and several snack stops. From the amazing miracle of the bricks in former Freedman's Town to infamous Martyrs Park and the post-Civil War former plantation/community of Joppi. The narrated bus tour also features several small dessert snacks at African American-owned businesses. Price includes motorcoach transportation, snacks at venues and beverages on the bus (soft drinks and water).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Congregation hopes to save historic North Texas church after massive fire
PROSPER, Texas — The congregation at the First Presbyterian Church met virtually last weekend and will likely have to do so for quite a few weekends to come after a massive fire left their historic building unusable this month. On Aug. 2, an early afternoon fire raged through the...
Half Price Books celebrates 50th anniversary of selling nostalgia
It all started as a dingy laundromat.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
kshb.com
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96
The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
NBC Washington
Orphaned Raccoon and Deer Fawn Share Hugs, Form Friendship in Texas
An unlikely friendship between a raccoon and a fawn at a Dallas, Texas area nonprofit is spreading smiles across social media. Carrie Long runs the nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends, which rescues, rehabs and releases orphaned and injured fawns. "I am permitted through Texas Parks and Wildlife, and I'm governed...
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
It’s National Filet Mignon Day! These are top restaurants in Dallas to eat the best cut of meat
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner.” This weekend, we are celebrating the delicious treat that is steak, as Saturday, Aug. 13 is National Filet Mignon Day. Though they say the best steak comes from your own kitchen, there are some places in North...
AOL Corp
Restaurant owner asks Texans not to boycott any business after confusion over Beto rally
A Beto O’Rourke campaign rally in Waxahachie has led to calls for boycotts of the restaurant that hosted it. And another, unrelated restaurant with a similar name. The owner of that unrelated restaurant in Dallas said she doesn’t want any restaurant to be boycotted. O’Rourke, the Democrat running...
dallasexpress.com
57-Acre Internet-Famous Venue Listed for $5.5 Million
An internet-famous wedding venue outside of Dallas was recently listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 57-acre property became an overnight Instagram sensation and has been the location of celebrity retreats and music video shoots. Still, current owner Jennifer Horowitz said the property has always been about family. When Horowitz...
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
texasstandard.org
He’s photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked – like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff’s hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but two years ago, Tortellini didn’t even have a camera. Didn’t know how to use one.
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
Homeless veteran gets back on his feet with the help of a police officer
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A veteran who was once homeless is getting back on his feet with help from a Fort Worth police officer. This past winter, Officer Joe Spragins saw Toney Dervan at various spots in west Fort Worth responding to business complaints when Dervan was with his service dog. "Sleeping on the side of a Little Caesars building, that was my first time encountering him," said Spragins. But as the months went on, Spragins built a relationship with Dervan."He was always super nice and cooperative," said Spragins, "I would start asking him more questions and more questions and he...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
