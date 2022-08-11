ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl in Room 13’ Will Still Premiere Following Car Accident

By Samantha Bergeson
 3 days ago

Lifetime will be moving forward with the rollout for the film “Girl in Room 13” starring Anne Heche following the actress’ car accident on August 5.

Heche drove her vehicle into a residential home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles and suffered severe burns after the wreck caught on fire. Heche remains in a coma and in critical condition. Blood work showed Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the crash, as ABC News reported.

Heche was slated to appear on a Television Critics Association panel for “Girl in Room 13.” The press conference moved forward without Heche, as Lifetime issued a statement that remarks were taped before the recent events of her accident.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected,” Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, said. “We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know just as much as we do and we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status.”

Winter continued, “This project is important to … each and every one of us. We all started to make a film that would bring attention to the appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film moves you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our with our mission to stop violence against women.”

“Girl in Room 13” is still set to debut in September on the Lifetime network.

Actors Larissa Dias, Caren Benjamin, and director Elisabeth Rohm appeared on the virtual panel.

“We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime’s so much for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa who played this victim, are committed to that cause,” Rohm explained. “We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance, a tour de force much like Larissa.”

Heche’s representative gave an update on Heche’s conditions on August 8, saying, “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

