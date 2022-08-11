Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch

Read full article on original website
Sue Kremete ~{°^°}~
3d ago
She should sue her boyfriend, David Abarca, since he started it by pointing a gun equipped with a laser sight and an illegal switch that made the weapon automatic.
Cynic
3d ago
She shouldn't been riding with a gang banger in the car, lawsuit will get tossed out.
Tara Blue
3d ago
start sueing citizens the same way we sue the city and law enforcement.
