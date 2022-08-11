Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO