Joe Schobert Signs with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert after he tried out with the team. He is expected to fill a key role in the linebacker rotation after the team lost projected starting linebacker Jonas Griffith to an elbow injury. Schobert has played the majority of his career with the Cleveland Browns but also spent a season each with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season he started 15 games and played 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will likely compete for a starting spot with the Broncos heading into the regular season.
British Brooks to Miss Season with Lower Body Injury
North Carolina Tar Heels senior running back British Brooks will miss the 2022 college football season with a lower-body injury. He was projected to be the starter this season after sitting behind current NFL running backs Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, and Ty Chandler. There is not yet any indication of what Brooks plans to do next season. With a good season this year, he was expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He should have one year left of eligibility if he applies for a medical redshirt this season, but this was his COVID year of eligibility.
Mookie Cook Re-Commits to Oregon Ducks
Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have gained the recommitment of 2023 top-five recruit and top-three small forward Mookie Cook. He initially committed to the Ducks in March and then decomitted in June. While decomitted he considered returning to Oregon, the Kentucky Wildcats, Arizona Wildcats, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. It is not often a school regains a commit like this, but Altman has proven to be an amazing recruiter. Cook ranks as the second highest-rated recruit in the modern era to commit to the Oregon Ducks behind only NBA big man Bol Bol.
