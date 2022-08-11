The Denver Broncos have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert after he tried out with the team. He is expected to fill a key role in the linebacker rotation after the team lost projected starting linebacker Jonas Griffith to an elbow injury. Schobert has played the majority of his career with the Cleveland Browns but also spent a season each with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season he started 15 games and played 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will likely compete for a starting spot with the Broncos heading into the regular season.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO