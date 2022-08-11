Read full article on original website
Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator
The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
The Meskwaki Nation holds 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing is a lifelong tradition for Army veteran Dixie Kapayou who served for 20 years as a graphic illustrator . The memories go back to her father Eugene who served in the navy. She said “He used to like to dance with a shotgun and in his later years he started dancing with a cane but he’d always be up there dancing.” The four day long event starts each day with the Grand Entry where veterans carry the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag, and tribal flags followed by everyone who dances in the powwow. And each dance carries its own meaning. Namabeya who is a member of the Meskwaki nation and danced in the powwow said “We have a specific dance the Meskwaki dance and it starts out slow and non threating but then you get more taller and more aware. Kapayou said “Sometimes you see the same faces but other times you know we have people coming from out of state from Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington state all coming to this pow wow.” People traveled from across the country to see the powwow...enjoying the music, jewelry and food. Kapayou says it is heartwarming to see how many people came out. Kapayou said “I think its great I mean there are powwows all over the place other tribes have their powwows i mean to come to ours because of our dances that means a lot.” Iowa Senate candidate Admiral Mike Franken, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear both spoke at the event.
Suspicious package found on Univ. of Iowa campus; situation resolved
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a tweet sent by the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 8:33 pm, officials are alerting people that a suspicious package was found on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. Details are sparse, but University officials say that officers are on scene...
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Dubuque-headquartered lumber company buying Georgia business
Spahn & Rose Lumber Company, a Dubuque lumber and building materials distributor announced that it’s purchasing Still Lumber Company, based in Georgia. According to a press release, Still Lumber’s customers include contractors, builders, remodelers, homeowners and Georgia film and TV studios. The acquisition marks Spahn & Rose’s second recent major addition of a Georgia-based business after they purchased Metro Building Products in 2021. Spahn & Rose also bought Dunn Lumber, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in 2019 and Moeller & Walter Lumber, in Reinbeck, Iowa, in 2020.
Springville woman arrested after leading Linn County Deputies on vehicle pursuit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sunday morning, Linn County Deputies were trying to locate 20 year-old Chloe Snider, from Springville, Iowa, at 1138 Dubuque Road. Deputies released a statement on Twitter stating they were looking for Snider because of a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.
Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
Parents react to CRCSD announcing ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of 1st grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Photo Gallery: Trashapalooza is back in Iowa City
I wholeheartedly promise that nobody is checking for your six-year-old Swiffer Wet Jet that you just plopped on the side of the road next to the off-putting beige chair with three missing legs. Look me in the eyes: We are not interested. The season has commenced: summertime is over and...
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UPDATE: Sign on suspicious package outside Schaeffer Hall reportedly read, “It will explode”
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert Friday night for a suspicious package on the Pentacrest. According to a Hawkalert sent at 8:33pm, UI Police responded to a report of a suspicious package on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. The public was told to avoid the area during the investigation.
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
Driver sent to hospital with minor injuries after Linn County crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon Linn County Sheriff Deputies, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, and Area Ambulance, went to Highway 13 just north of Martin Creek Road due to a two vehicle crash. At the scene, crews found a GMC...
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial
The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
Record Number of Fish Reeled in During This Year’s Fish-O-Rama [PHOTOS]
Last weekend's 20th Annual Fish-O-Rama at Robbins Lake at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids was a huge success, with more tagged fish caught than any other year in the history of the charitable event. Fish-O-Rama, which is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor, had over...
Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy
A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
