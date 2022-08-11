Read full article on original website
Marqeta Gets 20% Price Target Cut, Toast Gets 20% Price Target Bump By This Analyst After Q2 Performance
Results were solid amid a mix of macro challenges, with management from Marqeta, Inc MQ and Toast, Inc TOST having contrasting views for the remainder of the year, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev noted. He updated estimates & price targets post week 3 of 2Q earnings. Dolev maintained Marqeta with a...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9
Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.14 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
Where Stitch Fix Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Stitch Fix SFIX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $8.54 versus the current price of Stitch Fix at $7.355, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 4.87% to $0.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares, making up 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
GreenPower Motor Stock Slides After Q1 Results
EPS loss was $(0.19) compared to $(0.11) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.19) million for the quarter. Cash flow used in operating activities before changes in non-cash items for the quarter was $(2.39) million, compared to $(1.21) million a year ago. Inventory was $39.7 million....
How Is The Market Feeling About AN2 Therapeutics?
AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) short percent of float has risen 4.76% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 194 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.76% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why IDEAYA Biosciences Shares Plunging Today
Earlier today, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA reported Q2 results, and shares have plunged 30% after the update. Investors are probably reacting as the company retained worldwide rights to IDE397 following GSK Plc GSK waiver of its option to an exclusive license to further develop and commercialize IDE397. The company retained...
Analyst Ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
What Are Whales Doing With Marathon Digital Holdings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings. Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the...
Salesforce Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce. Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Analyzing Unity Biotechnology's Short Interest
Unity Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:UBX) short percent of float has risen 51.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 350 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for New Fortress Energy
Within the last quarter, New Fortress Energy NFE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $61.0 versus the current price of New Fortress Energy at $58.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Akouos: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akouos AKUS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akouos beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Preview: Tremor Intl's Earnings
Tremor Intl TRMR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tremor Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. Tremor Intl bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
ContraFect Cuts Workforce After Trial Setback
ContraFect Corporation CFRX said it continues to advance lead programs toward new clinical studies and expects to file with regulatory authorities later this year to initiate a study of intra-articular exebacase in chronic or recurrent prosthetic joint infections. The company is also completing the GLP toxicology studies required for the...
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $20M BTC From Gemini To Binance
What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $20,733,978 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
Peering Into Twin Vee PowerCats Recent Short Interest
Twin Vee PowerCats's (NASDAQ:VEEE) short percent of float has risen 5.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 34 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Rubicon Cannabis Co. Reports Over 90% YoY Increase In Q2 Revenue, Plans To Enter These International Markets
Cannabis company Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJ ROMJF reported on Monday its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022. Generated CA$8.8 million ($6.88 million) in net revenue, a 92% increase over Q2 2021, and a CA$3.7 million sequential improvement. Gross profit totaled roughly CA$3.2 million, compared to...
Why Viridian Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Around 58%, Here Are 67 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. EPOW shares jumped 118.2% to $4.4948. Sunrise New Energy said that the company changed its name from Global Internet of the People, Inc. to Sunrise New Energy effective as of August 10, 2022. Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility...
